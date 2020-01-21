South African Kagiso Rabada apologizes for & # 39; disappointing the team & # 39; after the prohibition of the fourth test | Cricket News

Watch the fourth race between South Africa and England starting at 7.30 a.m. on Friday at Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event

















Kagiso Rabada will miss the final test against England after picking up a demerit point for his celebration after firing Joe Root

South African pacemaker Kagiso Rabada apologized for disappointing himself and his team after he was banned from the final test against England.

The 24-year-old will be absent by the end of Friday at the Wanderers in Johannesburg after his enthusiastic celebration of firing Joe Root the first day in Port Elizabeth.

"It can't keep happening because I'm disappointing the team and I'm disappointing myself," Rabada said. "That's why it hurts so much.

"It's something I didn't expect, but if it was right or wrong to ban myself, the reality is that I am banned."

Rabada shot down Root by 27 before continuing right in front of the England captain, shaking his fists and roaring in celebration.

He was fined 15 percent of his match rate and collected a demerit point, taking his account to the threshold of four over a two-year period.

"I strongly believe in anyone who is going to enter my place, who have the potential to bring down anyone," Rabada added.

"I think it gives me the opportunity to work on my game and gives me the opportunity to rest a little."

England takes a 2-1 lead in the decisive series after winning the third test for one inning and 53 races.

Watch the fourth test between South Africa and England from 7.30 am on Friday at Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.