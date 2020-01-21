Sophie Turner just wants Lizzie McGuire to return, with a twist

Sophie Turner it's like you game of Thrones Star took her Instagram to not only show off Leonardo Dicaprio at the SAG 2020 Awards, but also offers his thoughts on the Lizzie McGuire reboot, which is now in limbo. And Turner has a plan to recover the show.

"So he Lizzie McGuire The show has been put on hold. Obviously I'm devastated like the rest of us, but I'm pretty sure, as if Miranda appeared this season because I'm here. I'm available. I'm your new Miranda, "Turner said in his Instagram stories."Lizzie McGuire people, please contact me at 3— "

The video ends there. Did you really think that Turner would give his phone number on Instagram? LaLaine He played Miranda in the original series. While the revival was in production, LaLaine was not used to repeat the role.