Sophie Turner just wants Lizzie McGuire to return, with a twist

Sophie Turner it's like you game of Thrones Star took her Instagram to not only show off Leonardo Dicaprio at the SAG 2020 Awards, but also offers his thoughts on the Lizzie McGuire reboot, which is now in limbo. And Turner has a plan to recover the show.
"So he Lizzie McGuire The show has been put on hold. Obviously I'm devastated like the rest of us, but I'm pretty sure, as if Miranda appeared this season because I'm here. I'm available. I'm your new Miranda, "Turner said in his Instagram stories."Lizzie McGuire people, please contact me at 3— "
The video ends there. Did you really think that Turner would give his phone number on Instagram? LaLaine He played Miranda in the original series. While the revival was in production, LaLaine was not used to repeat the role.
Lizzie McGuire It was announced as part of the new Disney + programming list in August 2019. Production began in late 2019 with several returning cast members announced to appear alongside the star and executive producer. Hilary Duff. In the first two episodes, returning cast members included Hallie Todd as Jo McGuire, Robert Carradine as Sam McGuire, Jake Thomas as Matt McGuire and Adam Lamberg Like Fat But after the two episodes were filmed, Disney slowed down. Terri Minsky He left the project and the show, as of January 2020, is now in limbo.
"Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we conclude that we need to move in a different creative direction and we are putting a new lens in the series," a Disney spokesman said. a declaration.
The new series was established to follow Duff as the main character. Lizzie was working in New York City and had the perfect life, complete with the perfect boyfriend and job, but things are not always as perfect as they seem. The lively Lizzie McGuire was still part of the new series.
"Obviously it's going to be fun and it's a comedy, but she was there for everyone in preteen," Duff told E! News after the announcement of the show. "She was her best friend, and I would love to try to embody that for her in her 30s and go through those challenges."
The actor and executive producer also recognized the need to succeed with revival. "I think there is a lot of pressure involved in pleasing fans who are so stubborn, that I love them, and I have similar opinions about where people ended up, what led them to New York, who is still in their life and who is not their job , his personal journey, "he said.
Apart from lobbying for a Lizzie McGuire paper, Turner is ready to star in the Quibi series To survive.
