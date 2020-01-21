Sophia Bush remembers fighting the boss of One Tree Hill for sex scenes

Sophia Bush is reflecting on his experience in One tree hill.
The actress, who played the character Brooke Davis in the beloved series for nine seasons, talks about fighting for her character, as well as defending herself on the set of the show. In a new episode of Ashley Graham& # 39; s Pretty big Podcast, Bush remembers expressing his opinion about "inappropriate,quot; scenes.
"I brought him a lot (from me)," Bush tells Graham about his character. "I struggled a lot with the writers … I wasn't aware of the power dynamics in the game and just said things. I thought, & # 39; I'm not doing this."
"There were this kind of really weird stuff … if you look at it, when I didn't realize how inappropriate it was, but again, this was a long time ago. I remember that my boss kept writing scenes for me. Being in underwear ", remember Bush. "And I thought, I'm not doing this, this is inappropriate. Like, I don't think this is what we should teach 16-year-old girls to do and seek validation in this way."
At the time of filming, Bush was just over 20 years old, but as she explains, she portrayed a high school student.
In response to his refusal, Bush says his boss responded: "Well, you are not 16 years old."
"And I said: & # 39; But I'm playing at 16, and if you want someone to do it so badly, have someone else do it & # 39;", Bush shares. "And he literally told me: & # 39; Well, you're the one with the big f-king shelf that everyone wants to see & # 39; and I thought, & # 39; What?! Well, I'm not doing it ! & # 39; "
After this incident, Bush says he appeared in the next episode with a turtleneck "to be spiteful."
"I thought: & # 39; This is how I will dress in the show from now on if you don't stop writing these scenes & # 39;", he tells Graham. "I was really excited and didn't even know it. I just didn't want to perpetuate this kind of behavior that I didn't think was appropriate."
Bush, who did not name the boss in his podcast statements, has already ruled against OTH showrunner Mark schwahn and the "unhealthy,quot; work environment.
In 2017, 18 cast members and the team of One tree hill He wrote a letter accusing his former showrunner of sexual harassment. Also, Bush, Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz Y Jana Kramer showed his support to Audrey Wauchope, a colleague who also accused Schwahn of sexual harassment. After the accusations in 2017, Schwahn, whose representative refused to comment on the claims at that time, was suspended from his series at the time. The real ones, and did not return to the program after an investigation.
You can listen to Bush's comments about her One tree hill experience in the previous podcast episode.