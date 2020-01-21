Sophia Bush remembers fighting the boss of One Tree Hill for sex scenes

Sophia Bush is reflecting on his experience in One tree hill.

The actress, who played the character Brooke Davis in the beloved series for nine seasons, talks about fighting for her character, as well as defending herself on the set of the show. In a new episode of Ashley Graham& # 39; s Pretty big Podcast, Bush remembers expressing his opinion about "inappropriate,quot; scenes.

"I brought him a lot (from me)," Bush tells Graham about his character. "I struggled a lot with the writers … I wasn't aware of the power dynamics in the game and just said things. I thought, & # 39; I'm not doing this."

"There were this kind of really weird stuff … if you look at it, when I didn't realize how inappropriate it was, but again, this was a long time ago. I remember that my boss kept writing scenes for me. Being in underwear ", remember Bush. "And I thought, I'm not doing this, this is inappropriate. Like, I don't think this is what we should teach 16-year-old girls to do and seek validation in this way."

At the time of filming, Bush was just over 20 years old, but as she explains, she portrayed a high school student.