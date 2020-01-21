Snoop Dogg lets sexy Chick bother him days after his wife forgave him for his alleged romance

%MINIFYHTMLb2f0687c8e381bdcec77cd692890a03711% %MINIFYHTMLb2f0687c8e381bdcec77cd692890a03712%

WENN / Instar

The rapper of & # 39; Sensual Seduction & # 39; He is surprised receiving an inappropriate dance from a woman with little clothes in a nightclub, a few days after he and his wife Shante Monique were seen together after the alleged affair of Celina Powell.

Up News Info –

Snoop DoggThe marriage could receive another blow, judging by their recent behavior in a nightclub. The rapper was surprised getting too close with a sexy woman in the club, weeks later Celina Powell He claimed to have an affair with the spitter "Malice N Wonderland."

In a video that has circulated online, the 48-year-old star was seen getting a very inappropriate dance from the lady, who was only dressed in a bra and a thong. He danced slowly while letting the girl with little clothes bite him. Nor did he seem to care that someone recorded the obscene dance.

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLb2f0687c8e381bdcec77cd692890a03713% %MINIFYHTMLb2f0687c8e381bdcec77cd692890a03714%

Snoop's inappropriate dance with the unidentified woman reportedly took place on Sunday, January 19, just three days after he and his wife Shante Monique attended the premiere of "Bad Boys for Life"The couple looked happy together during the excursion, suggesting that she had forgiven him after he was accused of cheating on her with Celina Powell.

There were reports that the couple separated after Celina said in December last year that she had an affair with the rapper from Long Beach. Celina said in a YouTube video that she connected with Snoop Dogg twice in 2018. The woman known as Black Widow on social media admitted that she was the instigator of her adventure.

While he treated her very well when they met, things left after their second connection. Celina said she was abandoned on the side of the road without money. He ignored her calls and messages, which led her to get ballistic and threaten to expose him, which he really did in 2018.

After Celina detailed her love affair with the hip-hop artist, her wife Shante took Instagram to shade her husband's supposed old girl. Shante compared the Black Widow and her vagina with a venomous snake after she chattered about her relationship with Snoop. "This is a snake mouth. Everything makes a lot of sense now," said the message attached to an image of a terrifying snake with its mouth open.