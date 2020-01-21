Smiling Prince Harry arrives in Canada to meet with Meghan Markle and Baby Archie

WENN / Avalon

The Duke of Sussex returns to the country after leaving for England to attend several meetings with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William to discuss their future after the royal departure.

Prince Harry is apparently more than ready to start his new life with his wife. Meghan markle and baby Archie in Canada. The 35-year-old man was seen arriving in the country on Monday night, January 20, at Vancouver International Airport on British Airways Flight 85 from Heathrow in London.

In some photos obtained by Daily Mail, Harry was seen leaving the plane by the back stairs. He put on a blue hat and jeans, while carrying a backpack on his shoulder. He was joined by two security guards who escorted him.

Later, the Duke of Sussex boarded a black minivan to continue his journey with a short 25-minute trip to Victoria on Vancouver Island. When traveling with WestJet, the same carrier that is said to have taken Meghan, Harry allegedly landed at Victoria Airport around 9:45 p.m. local time.

Harry returned to Canada after leaving for England to attend several meetings. He met with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William to discuss their future after his and Meghan's shocking decision to resign as members of the royal family of Great Britain.

Queen Elizabeth II announced the details of the official agreement on Saturday, January 18, 2020, revealing that the couple will no longer formally represent the monarch once the new agreements take effect in the "spring of 2020". As part of the agreement, the couple will stop using their "royal highness" titles, and will be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

In addition, they plan to return the $ 3.12 million of taxpayer funds used to recently renew their ownership of Frogmore Cottage, which they will continue to use as their base in the UK.

Harry and Meghan made headlines after announcing on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 their intention to "step back" as high-ranking royalty members, while they intended to "become financially independent" after streamlining their Role within the institution. They then launched their new sussexroyal.com website, describing their plans for the future, which include dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America.