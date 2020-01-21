Silence in the conversations of NHL CBA: the league, the players association, reportedly has not had face-to-face meetings in months

%MINIFYHTML7a7f1d55a80e3d957532fa7e72921bb011% %MINIFYHTML7a7f1d55a80e3d957532fa7e72921bb012%

The mutual decision last September of the NHL and the NHL Players Association not to reopen the current collective bargaining agreement was received with relief by hockey fans. The current agreement will not expire until September 15, 2022, ensuring three more seasons of work peace.

Before September, the two sides were involved in what was described as cordial and productive discussions throughout the year. There was a growing hope that they could modify and extend the CBA until 2025, addressing potentially controversial problems, such as the recovery of player salaries and participation in future Winter Olympics.

%MINIFYHTML7a7f1d55a80e3d957532fa7e72921bb013% %MINIFYHTML7a7f1d55a80e3d957532fa7e72921bb014%

On October 16, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reported that regular discussions continued. However, he said that Olympic participation remained "a massive obstacle." While players are still interested in participating, the league and team owners do not consider it essential for their business.

NHL Power Rating: Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche advance before All-Star Weekend

During the meetings of the Board of Governors of the NHL last month, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported that the two parties did not have CBA sessions with the same fervor or regularity they had before September. League commissioner Gary Bettman told LeBrun that he expected the talks to resume soon.

Sources from the NHLPA and the NHL suggest that both sides now focus on trying to organize full Hockey World Cup tournaments in 2024 and 2028. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 10, 2019

TSN's Bob McKenzie reported last week that there has been some recent communication and dialogue between the league and the players association. However, there have been no substantive discussions or face-to-face meetings since September. McKenzie dismissed the idea of ​​an agreement being completed as soon as the next game of the Stars.

"I couldn't hold my breath," he said. While McKenzie believes they are looking for a four-year extension, he believes there is still a lot of work to do.

Pessimists accustomed to the long and bitter history of labor negotiations between the NHL and the NHLPA will assume that there is another labor strike on the horizon, but it is important not to jump to any conclusions. The fact that both parties agreed not to unsubscribe from the current CBA remains a positive step, as is their frequent discussions during most of 2019.

There is much at stake for both parties between now and September 2022. Seattle's entry into the league in 2021 should provide a significant boost to the league's income, while ensuring healthy increases in the salary limit and paychecks of Players. The same goes for a new American television contract that is expected to be signed next year. These factors alone make it vital for both parties to avoid another work stoppage.

Custody issues, the Olympic Games, post-race health benefits and ongoing clarification on what qualifies as hockey-related earnings remain very important for players. The league, on the other hand, could try to take drastic measures in pre-loaded contracts and those with strong signing bonuses. Some of those issues will require more time to find appropriate solutions.

One or both parties may also want a period of cooling after those intense weeks before last September. With the CBA running until 2022, the league and the AP have more time to review their positions before returning to the negotiating table.

The more time the NHL and the NHLPA spend without extending the current CBA, the more fans and experts will fear another long labor dispute in the fall of 2022. That could happen if one side adopts a more stringent approach.

So far, however, they have avoided that tactic and have reasonable discussions. That bodes well for a new agreement without rancor or losing part of another season. It may not happen as fast as originally expected.