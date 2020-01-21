Should Kawhi Leonard, Clippers worry about getting stuck in the cruise control?

It has not been a perfect stretch for the Clippers in the last two weeks. A great defeat against the Grizzlies, two mediocre performances against the Knicks and the Warriors and a defensive disaster in New Orleans caused surprise. Simply put, they have not reached their full potential.

Los Angeles launched on the national stage by acquiring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George last summer, but the offseason is in the rearview mirror. We are beyond the midpoint of the regular season. The Clippers sit at 30-13, tied with the Nuggets and Jazz for the second best record in the Western Conference. Almost all the Clippers teams of the past would be delighted with that situation.

But this is not the typical Clippers team. There is a big difference between discarding the eighth seed and taking the best shot of each team as a true contender.

"We're not in the same boat as last year," said Clippers guard Landry Shamet. "Last year we were a bit helpless or whatever. This year, we understand that there are a lot of exaggerations around us and the teams are looking at us with a goal and want to be able to beat us. We know it. I just have to come ready to play every night ".

When asked about his team's mentality, Clippers coach Doc Rivers explained that each group is different year after year.

"Some teams assume the leadership role and say: & # 39; We're just going to run out the doors & # 39;". And some teams believe they will win, but they will grow to that point, "Rivers said." We are definitely not sneaking up on anyone. So, I guess it's a different mindset. And it is a mentality that you would rather have. Then, I'll take it. "

Part of the recent malaise can be attributed to health problems. Leonard has missed 10 games, and George has lost 17 in total, including the last five with a hamstring injury. Add absences from role players such as Patrick Beverley, Landry Shamet and JaMychal Green, and it's easy to see why there has been a lack of consistency.

"When you have a new team with all these guys, you would have expected to have a healthy training camp," Rivers said. "We didn't have that. You would expect you to have a healthy preseason. We didn't have that. And so far we haven't had a healthy season. So, we've had many distractions to take us." Far from continuity.

"But that's fine. I told our guys: & # 39; We still have to keep doing the job. If we have to work harder or work harder, that's fine. We just have to accept that. It takes what it takes & # 39 ; " Then, just do it. "

Despite the obvious concerns, the Clippers are not exactly targeting the NBA Draft lottery. They are on a winning streak of three games entering Tuesday night's clash with the Mavericks, and have won seven of their last 10 games. They are a team among the top seven in offensive, defensive and net qualification.

And perhaps the most important number any Clipper optimist would throw at critics: Los Angeles is 14-4 when George and Leonard are available.

But the Clippers can only play the injury card for so long. They still have the reigning MVP of the Finals in Leonard and the highest scoring banking unit in the league led by Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell. It's time for the Clippers to get going, especially with the Lakers across the hall sitting at 34-9.

The Clippers must continue to move forward positively if they are interested in chasing the Lakers in qualifying and building some continuity sooner than it should be a difficult postseason race. They are in the middle of a six-game road trip, one that ends with a national television game against the Lakers on January 28. There will be no free nights. The tests keep coming.

They may want to operate the switch before it is too late.