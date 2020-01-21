Shahid Kapoor is back at the job recovering from his injury.





Shahid Kapoor was injured on the set of his next movie Jersey. The film has Shahid playing the role of an aspiring cricketer, who decides to participate in the game at age 30. Shahid was filming for the movie in Chandigarh when he was reportedly beaten on the lip and given stitches. However, today, we blew up the actor in good condition at the airport while heading to film for the movie only a couple of days after the unfortunate accident.

We are glad that the star has recovered quickly. Dressed in a pair of black tracks, a t-shirt of the same color and a jacket in navy blue, white and gray, he posed happily for the paparazzi before entering. We wish the actor all the best for the filming of the film. . Check out the photos below.