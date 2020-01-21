Shah Rukh Khan talks about the moment he went on a trip with only Rs 50

Shah Rukh Khan has been missing from the big screen for more than a year and is making his fans around the world anxious for his return. But it seems that it will compensate, as it is ready to appear on the small screen. Yesterday, the superstar shot for the popular reality dance show of Remo D & # 39; Souza, which aims to celebrate Republic Day. The actor looked elegant with a white and gold bandhgala and a salwar when he left to shoot for the episode. SRK recalled his first visit to the Taj Mahal. He said he went to see the iconic monument for the first time with his first salary, which was 50 rupees. The actor went on to say that he had spent most of the time on the train journey and that he had only money left for a glass of lassi. He added that then a bee fell on the lassi. Pressed for the money, he did not want to waste the drink and, therefore, swallowed it. Then he vomited on his way back to the train.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen at his 2018 Zero release. He publishes that the actor has not signed anything new and wants to take his time to read scripts and spend time with the family. The superstar will be seen in a special appearance in Brahmastra from Dharma Productions, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt in leading roles.