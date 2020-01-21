Selena Gomez beats Roddy Ricch on Billboard 200 when & # 39; Rare & # 39; reaches the top of the list

%MINIFYHTMLc783eaf847471b4146490a55feb0891811% %MINIFYHTMLc783eaf847471b4146490a55feb0891812%

The singer of & # 39; Lose You to Love Me & # 39; He previously begged fans to help her stream her album so she wouldn't miss the rapper's debut album on the weekly list.

Selena GomezThe wish has come true. His last album, "Rare", finally reaches the top of the Billboard 200 and becomes his third album that tops the weekly list. Released on January 10, the album accumulated 112,000 units of equivalent albums in the week ending January 16, according to Nielsen Music. A little less than 53,000 units were in sales of traditional albums.

This is surely good news for Selena, who really wanted "Rare" to appear at the top of the list because it was a very significant album for her. He even begged his fans to help broadcast the album for fear he might lose Roddy ricch"Please excuse me for being antisocial," which led her to be fooled by social media users.

As for Roddy's debut album, he drops to number 2 with 110,000 units, as his hit "The Box" continues to dominate the music charts. It remains on top of the Billboard Hot 100, retaining another strong contender, Future Y Duck"Life is good". Following behind "PEMFBA" is MoneyBagg YoThe new album "Time Served" that begins at number 3 with 66,000 units. Mark your highest album on the list.

Like last week, former No. 1 albums occupy the rest of the top 10 places this week as well. Post Malone"Hollywood & # 39; s Bleeding" drops to number 4 with 60,000 units, while DababyThe "Kirk" climbs a position to number 5 with 43,000 units. In the meantime, Harry Styles"Fine Line" takes position number 6 with 41,000 units.

In the N. 7, Travis Scott (II)Jackboys’s self-titled album, directed by the project, has to go down three places with 38,000 units, likeFrozen II"the album of the soundtrack falls to number 8 with 35,000 units. Similarly, Billie eilish"When we all fall asleep, where are we going?" falls to number 9 with 35,000 units. Completing the top for this week is Young thug& # 39; So Much Fun & # 39; with 32,000 units.