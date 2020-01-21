See V. Unbeatable's dreams come true at AGT: The Champions

All right, V. unbeatable now you have the opportunity to live up to that name in America has talent.
The acrobatic dance group of India, originally great finalists of America has talent season 14, he received the coveted Golden Buzzer from the judge of a lifetime Howie Mandel.
In the delivery of Monday, January 20, America & # 39; s Got Talent: The Champions season two, the group performed for "Dhoom Machale Dhoom,quot; for Aditi Singh Sharma and captivated the judges. During AGT season 14, judge Simon Cowell He stated that the dance group was "in it to win it." Now is your chance to really show your stuff. V. unbeatable it's the third act to get a Golden Buzzer in the second season of AGT: the champions. Singer Angelina Jordan and dance group Storm Boogie They have also been sent to the final with the Golden Buzzer.
V. Unbeatable again told his story to the public before his performance, revealing that the majority of his team members come from the slums of Mumbai in India, and said that being on the show, and possibly winning, would change life.
"Every time you go out, you do something more creative, more interesting. I think this act will go on tour, I think it will live forever, and I think this has probably been one of the best acts we've seen in Champions this year, "Cowell told them after his performance.
"I believe that," Mandel said. "I love you and I love what you do and I love what it means to you. When you didn't win AGT, the disappointment you had, we felt like a knife entering our heart. But disappointment only lasts a moment. This is a moment This is the moment you have been waiting for. Just sit down and think right now. "
And then Mandel pressed the bell.
America & # 39; s Got Talent: The Champions airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on NBC
