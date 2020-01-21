See V. Unbeatable's dreams come true at AGT: The Champions

All right, V. unbeatable now you have the opportunity to live up to that name in America has talent.

The acrobatic dance group of India, originally great finalists of America has talent season 14, he received the coveted Golden Buzzer from the judge of a lifetime Howie Mandel.

In the delivery of Monday, January 20, America & # 39; s Got Talent: The Champions season two, the group performed for "Dhoom Machale Dhoom,quot; for Aditi Singh Sharma and captivated the judges. During AGT season 14, judge Simon Cowell He stated that the dance group was "in it to win it." Now is your chance to really show your stuff. V. unbeatable it's the third act to get a Golden Buzzer in the second season of AGT: the champions. Singer Angelina Jordan and dance group Storm Boogie They have also been sent to the final with the Golden Buzzer.