See the home life of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in Nobody But You Video

If you ever wanted to see what gwen Stefani Y Blake sheltonIt looked like home life, now is your chance.

The couple released their music video "Nobody But You,quot; on Tuesday, and gives an idea of ​​their life together. The video takes viewers through fictional scenes and home videos, and even shows the house that the two singers seem to be building together.

Shelton and Stefani have been provoking the music video to their fans in the days before its release. When he finally fell, Shelton wrote on Instagram: "There is #NobodyButYou, @gwenstefani! New music video NOW! I hope everyone loves it!"

For his part, Stefani said he "did not see this coming."

"Some things you just can't dream,quot;, the Definitely Alum wrote. "The #NobodyButYou video is now available! I have to record it with my best friends @ BlakeShelton and Sophie Muller. I didn't see it coming but I'm so happy about it!"