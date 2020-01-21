See the home life of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in Nobody But You Video

If you ever wanted to see what gwen Stefani Y Blake sheltonIt looked like home life, now is your chance.
The couple released their music video "Nobody But You,quot; on Tuesday, and gives an idea of their life together. The video takes viewers through fictional scenes and home videos, and even shows the house that the two singers seem to be building together.
Shelton and Stefani have been provoking the music video to their fans in the days before its release. When he finally fell, Shelton wrote on Instagram: "There is #NobodyButYou, @gwenstefani! New music video NOW! I hope everyone loves it!"
For his part, Stefani said he "did not see this coming."
"Some things you just can't dream,quot;, the Definitely Alum wrote. "The #NobodyButYou video is now available! I have to record it with my best friends @ BlakeShelton and Sophie Muller. I didn't see it coming but I'm so happy about it!"
In the video, fans can see both Voice Coaches hang out and go to fictitious dates. In a clip, they are eating french fries together in a fast food restaurant. In others, they are sitting on a black leather sofa with an adorable dog, and then they are seen resting on a green sofa with the same puppy.
The two change the relaxed way to the superstar when they later appear in glamorous costumes and singing on stage. All together, these clips on stage seem to be the music video interpretation of the couple of their life together. They have their home life; They have their working life. And they love everything.
There are also some dramatic nature scenes in which Shelton is seen walking through a dark forest with his dog. Stefani then appears alone in the same forest with a bright dress. Both look lost and melancholic in the shots, which seem to represent how they would feel without each other.
In the end, there is a moment of Bonnie and Clyde in which the two are in a false chase with mermaids behind them. However, the best parts of the music video come every time the couple's homemade videos appear.
In a clip, the musical couple is driving and laughing together. In another, Shelton walks to the land where the house is being built, showing the framework of the construction being carried out. In another brief moment, Stefani appears without makeup while Shelton plants kisses all over his smiling face. It is as adorable as it seems.
Even if there are a lot of different styles shown in the music video, one thing connects them all. And that is the love that these two have for each other.
Shelton and Stefani will be presenting "Nobody But You,quot; at the 2020 Grammys Sunday January 26 on CBS.
Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS. And for a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT, only in E!
%MINIFYHTMLa189aa8a5158feed09a8a354ae493bcf15%