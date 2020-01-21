See Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Debate Who Loves Kris Jenner More

There is no stronger bond than the bond between sisters!

For your YouTube channel, Kylie Jenner he sat with the older sister Kim Kardashian To make your makuep. The two women have been trying to film this video for years according to them, and finally had the opportunity to make it happen. Throughout the video, Kim is very open to answering her sister's funny and harmless questions, until the issue of who's mom's favorite comes into play.

While they were putting on makeup, the ladies also answered questions from fans. "Who do you think mom likes best?" Kim asks her sister. "I think he likes you more." However, Kylie disagrees with that perspective of the situation. "I think you're his OG, you know," Kylie explained. Kim still has some reasons to admit his choice.

"The reason I think he likes you more is because …" he says before Kylie cuts her. "He definitely likes us the same, but if we're being funny …" Kylie argued. Interestingly, Kim doesn't let go of this idea.