See Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Debate Who Loves Kris Jenner More

For your YouTube channel, Kylie Jenner he sat with the older sister Kim Kardashian To make your makuep. The two women have been trying to film this video for years according to them, and finally had the opportunity to make it happen. Throughout the video, Kim is very open to answering her sister's funny and harmless questions, until the issue of who's mom's favorite comes into play.
While they were putting on makeup, the ladies also answered questions from fans. "Who do you think mom likes best?" Kim asks her sister. "I think he likes you more." However, Kylie disagrees with that perspective of the situation. "I think you're his OG, you know," Kylie explained. Kim still has some reasons to admit his choice.
"The reason I think he likes you more is because …" he says before Kylie cuts her. "He definitely likes us the same, but if we're being funny …" Kylie argued. Interestingly, Kim doesn't let go of this idea.
"She is like me and I treat her like the queen of the world," Kylie explained about her relationship with Kris Jenner. Kim has to admit that when it comes to the treatment of her family's matriarch, Kylie has her rhythm. "It's really that you treat her in the most incredible way," Kim agrees before ending the issue.
Kylie also shared a small and funny detail about her and something that people don't know about her, like her epic viral moment "Rise and Shine,quot; was no surprise to those who know her best. "This is what people don't understand is that I've always sung everything," he said. "Like, I sing-talk since I was younger … Now, every time I sing, people say: & # 39; They will never be another, Rise and Shine & # 39; and I say: & # 39; Leave me alone , always sing. & # 39; "
Kylie also revealed that she would be a makeup artist if it weren't, you know, Kylie Jenner. Before the video ended, Kylie jokingly kept one of her sister's eyelashes, because you never know when she will need a classic Kim Kardashian tab!
