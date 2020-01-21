Scottish Premier League: Kris Boyd and Andy Walker anticipate the second half of the season in Scotland | Soccer news







The Scottish Premier League will resume this week and Sky Sports experts Kris Boyd and Andy Walker have been analyzing how an exciting race for the title and an exciting relegation battle could unfold.

There was no shortage of drama in the first five months of the Scottish Premier League season with Rangers and Celtic participating in the battle for the closest title for years at the top of the table.

The teams are separated by just two points at the top, although the Rangers have a game in hand over the Celtic leaders thanks to their dramatic victory at Parkhead in the final round of games before winter's close. The Rangers welcome St Mirren, while the Celts travel to Kilmarnock, live in Sky Sports, this midweek.

Rangers players celebrate victory against Celtic

Aberdeen and Motherwell meet on Wednesday when the league's action starts again and that encounter with Pittodrie could be vital as both sides are looking for a place in Europe next season.

The hearts would not have been the choices of many people to be relegated at the beginning of the season, but they ended the year five points adrift at the foot of the table with the new boss Daniel Stendel ready to continue playing the changes in Tynecastle during the window January transfer.

Has training in hot climates in Dubai helped the Celts regroup after the defeat in the Old Firm derby? Will the Rangers' match series help Steven Gerrard's side in his quest for the title? Will Sam Cosgrove stay in Aberdeen and could Hearts be relegated?

Sam Cosgrove has been vital for Aberdeen this season

Both believe that "just a fool,quot; would predict the outcome of the title race, but Kris Boyd and Andy Walker have been thinking about all these questions and more below …

The winter holidays

Kris Boyd: "Both Celtic and the Rangers needed the rest. Both have played many games in terms of European football and the league is side by side. It probably came at a good time for both. Celtic will be desperate to have it again. They lost their last game.

Steven Davis during the Rangers training in Dubai

"At the same time, this is where the Rangers fell last season, so it is very important that the Rangers come back hard and one would think that, with their next game at home, everyone will be on Wednesday because you don't want history repeating himself. "

Andy Walker: "I think what you see in the winter break is to give the teams the opportunity to regroup and give the teams, especially the Rangers and Celtic, a bit of a break because they have been hard on that almost since June ".

"They have played so many games, obviously the Europa League, qualifiers and matches themselves – Sunday midweek, Sunday midweek until January. We are so close in the title race and it has echoes in what happened last season – We saw Celtic just got in a different gear and the Rangers just stayed on the road.

Celtic & # 39; s Scott Brown and Callum McGregor during a training session in Dubai

"I am not anticipating this happening this time. I think there is a different mentality in this team created by Steven Gerrard, but I also hope that Celtic has knowledge of what it takes to win a title: you have to remember that they have won the last eight ".

The next batch of accessories for the old company

Boyd "Both are in a much better place, both are stronger than last season and the table shows that in terms of points. There are some difficult games there and if you ask everyone connected to both teams, they would prefer to have games at home, but throughout the course and the distance of the season is equalized.

"The Rangers will have some more difficult games away towards the last part of this block of games before the division, so it is really very important that you get the points on the board. Kilmarnock was the same place where the Rangers slipped the last season. "I think it won't happen again this time with Celtic, but you never know. It's a difficult place to travel and Kilmarnock needs to get some points on the board. "

0:58 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admits he was "bored,quot; by his team's performance in their 2-0 victory in the Scottish Cup against Stranraer. Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admits he was "bored,quot; by his team's performance in their 2-0 victory in the Scottish Cup against Stranraer.

Walker: "I think all games are difficult now: you are watching Celtic and Rangers pressing each other and obviously one could play before the other and so much will depend on the result of the next day. The chance to recover it, the pressure it brings or the opportunity to go beyond because your rivals have lost points.

"They really haven't lost so many points. The Rangers have drawn at Aberdeen and Hearts, they lost to Celtic, Celtic had that strange loss to Livingston. Things like that can happen, but I think they will be few and far between now and the end of the season

1:44 Lawrence Shankland to Celtic? Greg Docherty leaving Rangers? Former Scottish striker Kris Boyd runs through possible moves in Good Morning Transfers. Lawrence Shankland to Celtic? Greg Docherty leaving Rangers? Former Scottish striker Kris Boyd runs through possible moves in Good Morning Transfers.

"You have your Scottish Cup, the Europa League will arrive next month and I think that will be important because I am sure that if one side passes, you will want the other side to pass just to play the same number of games and are under the same pressure. The biggest prize this season of all seasons is that Celtic is trying to get nine straight and the Rangers are obviously trying to stop him. "

& # 39; Rangers are the real deal & # 39;

Walker: "I can see that the Celtic is really strong and is winning six, seven or eight rebound victories at the back of the winter break, but, equally, I can see the Rangers doing that too. I think what he told us Parkhead 29 was that The Rangers are the real deal. They won last season in a similar game, but that game was in Ibrox, I think it's a great statement for the Rangers to go to Parkhead and win there. That tells you a lot because the Celtic home record has been absolutely outstanding. "

Celtic trip to Kilmarnock on Wednesday

Boyd "If you take the last game in isolation, there is no doubt that the Rangers were the best team. The Rangers seemed fitter and stronger, but the same could be said at the end of 2018 and Celtic returned and was much stronger ".

"With the Rangers game in hand, they have to believe they can earn more points than Celtic from now until the end of the season and Wednesday gives them a good chance to start. It will be a difficult game, but these are the matches you need to win three points if you want to become a league champion.

"The Rangers had a couple of difficult games when they returned last year. Yes, they have to go to Hearts over the weekend, but I think when you look at the big picture, in terms of the next part of the games, the Rangers need to get the maximum points at home and abroad.

Nikola Katic celebrates Rangers' second goal with Celtic

"For me, it will reach the end of the season and, from the point of view of Scottish football, this is brilliant. Two giants in world football go again and again and that is what makes Rangers and Celtic what they are. For me, it will last until mid-May. "

Aberdeen and Motherwell in a race for Europe?

Boyd "I love that Aberdeen returns strong in the second half of the season. Derek McInnes received some criticism at the beginning of the season, wrongly for me. His team had many injuries to key players and summer signings." They have brought Dylan McGeouch, which can be a good addition for Aberdeen if he can find his way again. Motherwell has been outstanding so far. It has the characteristics of a really good game in Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Motherwell has impressed this season

"If Sam Cosgrove continues to show the way he has shown in the first half of the season, it can be the difference. He has scored 41 goals in his last 60 games, the statistics are scandalous, but he has contributed a lot to the team." too."

Walker: "I think Aberdeen are the favorites to beat Motherwell. I wouldn't rule out Motherwell, of course, but I think Aberdeen has the experience of being up there, winning games consistently, which will keep them in a good position." And, of course, strengthening it with Dylan McGeouch.

Niall McGinn celebrates Aberdeen 2-0 at Motherwell earlier this season

"I think the only concern for Aberdeen is to reach the end of the window and they still have Sam Cosgrove because he will attract some attention from some clubs with a lot of money in England. Look what happened at Fir Park earlier this season, when Motherwell perhaps thought they were the favorites to beat Aberdeen, who was a little depressed at the time, and it was a great game. Aberdeen recognized him and Cosgrove was key to obtaining a comfortable victory at Fir Park. "

Descent: could hearts really fall?

Boyd "For me, the Hearts are in big trouble for being five points behind Hamilton. Everyone says they are too big to fall; they are not too big to fall, there have been clubs bigger than Hearts in world football that have been relegated." . Yes it happens

"There were people there who had a lot to answer for and a fair game with Daniel Stendel for clearing the decks. It takes a lot to get in and throw his captain. He must have a clear plan of what he wants to do, but he will be judged because of the results and it hasn't had a great start. Hearts need to get many players out before they can bring players, but it's not as easy as that, especially in January. But when you have him like John Souttar, Steven Naismith and Conor Washington , everyone returning from an injury, you would expect them to collect points.

Christophe Berra has fallen out of favor in Hearts

"They have a lot of people in Tynecastle, but when things are not going well, that can go against you. It is important for Hearts that everyone stays together, fans support the players and the coach and try to change this because, from football Scottish From the point of view, you don't want Hearts to leave this league again, you want all your great teams there and make it a great show for Scottish football.

"The teams that are there, like St Mirren, St Johnstone and Hamilton, are accustomed to the battle, so it is difficult for Hearts, but it is important that everyone in the club, from the fans down, stay together because that it's the only way they will get out of that. "

Walker: "I can't see Hearts collapsing, but I think it has been quite dramatic the way Daniel Stendel has taken care of his business. He has the right to make the changes he deems appropriate and, even if that means that people like Christophe Berra and others they've fallen on the road, I think that's how it should be in Tynecastle. They must recognize that they could fall, which would be a disaster for the club.

Heart Manager Daniel Stendel

"There has been a very expensive outlay for some average players. I think it takes someone to be a bit brutal and look at him dispassionately to make decisions to raise them to the table. I think they will, I can see them climbing the ladder." table.

"The perennial fighters will be St Mirren, who have trouble scoring goals, Hamilton will be in the mix, maybe Ross County, but I only see that Hearts has enough to get out of danger long before they reach the division. They need to start make signings, but I fully recognize that a manager can make a difference. It's a great job, but I think Stendel can get them off the table. "