Saudi Arabia option for Princess Yaiza | Racing news





Coach Gavin Cromwell

Princess Yaiza could appear in Saudi Arabia next month after returning to Gavin Cromwell's yard.

Casamento's daughter enjoyed an excellent campaign in 2018, running some good careers in defeat before claiming the honors of Group Two at the Royallieu Prix at Paris Longchamp on Arc's weekend.

His ninth place in the Breeders & # 39; Cup Filly & Mare Turf was to be his last exit for Cromwell, based in Ireland, and his American owners chose to keep her in the United States with the leading coach Christophe Clement.

However, after not being able to participate in the racecourse since the 2018 Breeders Cup, she is now back in Meath County and Cromwell is considering sending her back to her trips to the Neom Turf Cup, a $ 1 million contest on the billboard of the inaugural Cup of Saudi Arabia. February 29

Cromwell said: "Princess Yaiza has returned with us for a few months and we are very happy with her.

"He never ran after the Breeders & # 39; Cup. He had some annoying problems and now he's back with us, which is great."

"I could go to Saudi Arabia if you receive the invitation. It won't be covered this year, so we hope to see you competing here (Europe) later in the year."

Closer to home, Cromwell is considering its options for the upcoming Dublin Racing Festival in Leopardstown.

Darver Star, who won four consecutive races between August and October last year before finishing third behind Envoi Allen at the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse, could launch at the deep end for the Irish PCI PCI Hurdle Champion.

Also in the contest for the meeting of the masterpiece are Wolf Prince, winner of Punchestown, and Jeremys Flame, who was seen finishing second in Tolworth Hurdle in Sandown.

"Darver Star is in good shape and could go for the Irish obstacle champion. If he doesn't, he will probably go straight to Cheltenham," Cromwell said.

"The Royal Bond was his last chance to present himself at a rookie company, so he must now step up."

"It's in Champion Hurdle (in Cheltenham), but we'll give you a couple of other disadvantaged options and see where we end up."

"We are also undecided with Wolf Prince. He could go to Leopardstown for Grade One (Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle), or he could go directly to Cheltenham for what Fred Fred was.

"Jeremys Flame is in the obstacle for disabled mares in Leopardstown, so it's an option. If she doesn't go there, then she will go directly to Cheltenham also for the rookie of the mares."