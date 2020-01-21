Sarah Hyland has the best slap back after Troll shades her spray tan

Apply aloe on the burned area.

Sarah Hyland gave an epic applause to an Instagram user who didn't approve of his tan in the SAG 2020 Awards. Monday Modern Family Star shared a picture of her appearance from the awards ceremony last night. She is quite tanned in the photo, which also showed her impressive floral philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini dress.

Referring to the short skirt and long train of the dress, Hyland wrote in his legend: "If my legs got cold, they would build me an extra blanket. Thanks to the village that gathered all this together, last night I felt like a goddess."

Looks like a goddess, she did it! But a person on Instagram didn't love the look as much as Hyland.

As they commented, "spray tanning is too much."

Responding directly to the user, the actress replied: "I will tell the sun to get easy the next time I see it …"