Sarah Hyland has the best slap back after Troll shades her spray tan

Sarah Hyland gave an epic applause to an Instagram user who didn't approve of his tan in the SAG 2020 Awards. Monday Modern Family Star shared a picture of her appearance from the awards ceremony last night. She is quite tanned in the photo, which also showed her impressive floral philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini dress.
Referring to the short skirt and long train of the dress, Hyland wrote in his legend: "If my legs got cold, they would build me an extra blanket. Thanks to the village that gathered all this together, last night I felt like a goddess."
Looks like a goddess, she did it! But a person on Instagram didn't love the look as much as Hyland.
As they commented, "spray tanning is too much."
Responding directly to the user, the actress replied: "I will tell the sun to get easy the next time I see it …"
Oh. It seems that the Instagram user did not know that Hyland went on vacation to Mexico with friends earlier this month, hence the enviable tan.
Hyland's fiance Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells AdamsHowever, he had no qualms about it.
The star commented on the photo saying "Dear Sir,quot; with the drooling emoji.
And another Instagram user gave Hyland a second chance to give a hilarious applause when they commented: "@wellsadams me @ u,quot;.
"Back off," the actress joked.
His experiences at the SAG Awards did not focus solely on IG trolls, of course. The 29-year-old star is preparing to film the final episodes of Modern Family. And in an interview with E! News on the red carpet of the SAG Awards, Hyland revealed who on the set simply can't stop crying for the impending final.
"Jessica, who fixes my hair, can't stop crying. I love you, Jess!" she laughed "We finished at the end of February, so we have a whole month, that's fine. We have time."
