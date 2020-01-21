Sarah Hyland explains Haley Dunphy's notable absence in numerous episodes of the final season of Modern Family

Sarah Hyland has starred Modern Family for 11 seasons as Haley, the eldest daughter of Phil and Claire Dunphy, but fans have noticed in the final season that Hyland has not appeared in many episodes. After receiving questions about his absence on social media, Hyland responded with an explanation.

"Apparently I've been busy with the twins," Hyland tweeted, along with a shrugged emoji.

Apparently I've been busy with the twins 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/dsuwIrTmfb – Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) January 17, 2020

As fans know, Haley gave birth to her twins Poppy and George at the end of season 10. And, during the eleventh and final season, Haley's arguments have focused on her life as a newly married and new mother. Haley is married to his high school girlfriend, Dylan Marshall (Reid Ewing), and they moved to Phil and Claire's house as they discover everything related to parenting.

Hyland has been so disconnected from the other stories this season that she really had no idea that her grandfather was killed on television, played by Fred Willard, until she saw the most recent episode with millions of Modern Family fans when it aired on ABC.

"I don't read scripts of episodes of Modern Family I'm not, so I discovered that my grandfather is dead along with all of you, "said the 29-year-old in her Instagram story." I still feel special. "

Later, Hyland offered an apology for spoiling the episode for fans who did not watch the episode live, and explained that the story "took her by surprise." Then he joked that, like his granddaughter, he should have been invited to her funeral.

The image used in this tweet is at https://t.co/lUJDC0eBAZ – Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) January 17, 2020

In the final scene of the episode, Phil (Ty Burrell) makes an emotional compliment to honor his father, but Haley was not on the scene. Attendees included Claire (Julie Bowen), Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) and Gloria (Sofia Vergara).

Since its debut in 2009, Modern Family He has won five Emmy Awards for outstanding comedy series. New episodes air on Wednesday nights on ABC. And, the network has announced that the end of the series will air on April 8.

Sarah Hyland says that what she will miss most when the show is over is the amazing team and cast. Hyland says he loves the cast and they are very special people.



