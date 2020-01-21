Sanskrit to replace Urdu on railroad signs in Uttarakhand | News

The names of the railway stations written in Urdu language on the platforms will be replaced by Sanskrit in the state of Uttarakhand, in northern India, a movement that critics say is part of the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party's attack on heritage Muslim culture

The decision of the Ministry of Railways of India has faced criticism from the opposition, as there are about 400 Sanskrit speakers in the Himalayan state of 10 million people, while the number of Urdu speakers exceeds 400,000.

"Changing the name is a process that must happen. According to the rule, a second language should be displayed on the posters and, in our case, it is Sanskrit," said Beena Bhatt, director of the Department of Culture of the Government of Uttarakhand. Al Jazeera

"I understand that we have a fever in the number of Sanskrit speakers compared to Urdu, but the state adopted Sanskrit as the second official language in 2010. Therefore, it has to be Sanskrit in the forums and not Urdu," he said.

Indian railway officials announced on Sunday that signs for all railway platforms that have names of railway stations written in Hindi, English and Urdu will now be written in Hindi, English and Sanskrit.

The decision, according to Deepak Kumar, director of public relations for Northern Railway, has been taken in accordance with the provisions of the Railways Manual, which says that the names of railway stations must be written in Hindi, English and in the second language of the state. .

Uttarakhand was an earlier part of the state of Uttar Pradesh (UP), where Urdu remains the second language.

According to the 2011 census data, the exact number of Sanskrit speakers in the state is 386, which includes 282 men and 104 women, while Urdu speakers are more than four percent of the population with 425,752 people.

& # 39; Unfortunate & # 39;

The Opposition Congress party in the state called the decision "unfortunate."

"He is very unfortunate and everyone should condemn him. Why is there hatred against a particular language?" Asked Pritam Singh, chairman of the Congress Committee of President Uttarakhand Pradesh.

"The congressional party condemns him. We will oppose any such decision, we will impress the state government to keep Urdu in the signals as well," Singh told Al Jazeera.

"These are the deliberate controversies that the BJP government is creating," he added.

In October 2018, the BJP government in the neighboring state of UP renamed the cities of Allahabad to Praygraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya, saying it was "correcting mistakes,quot; made by the Mughal rulers during the medieval period.

Last week, the Supreme Court sent a notice to the state government after the name change was challenged in the superior court.

In the same year in August, the UP government renamed the iconic Mughalsarai railway station near Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya station.

Many other states ruled by the BJP have plans to change the names of places of interest and cities with Muslim names as part of their cultural nationalism.

There have already been calls to change the name of Agra, where the famous Taj Mahal is located, to Agravan, or Agrawal and Ahmedabad, the capital of the state of Gujarat, to Karnavati.

Attempts to distort history

The BJP has also been accused of attempts to distort history by eliminating or rewriting the Muslim past and its contribution to the construction of the nation.

In 2017, the then BJP government in the state of Rajasthan revised the story for the Class X social science book, where the Hindu ruler Maharana Pratap showed himself as the victor against the Mughal emperor Akbar in the 16th-century Battle of Haldighati . But in reality the battle was inclusive.

Similarly, the Maharashtra state government removed parts of the Class VII textbook on the history of the Mughals and Muslim rulers in the state.

Professor Chandan Gowda, who teaches sociology at a private university in the southern city of Bangalore, said BJP "is determined to deepen India."

"I'm really surprised to see this. How are these Sanskrit signals going to help when you have those speakers with fever in the state," he said.

"This government began with the change of Mughal names or names that sound Muslim, now they go after the language, it is very unfortunate," he told Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand spokesman BJP has defended the measure by saying that "it is a railway rule to use a second language in signals."

"We are not against Urdu. You should not see everything in the Hindu-Muslim prism," said Vindesh Bisht.