Samantha Markle, the estranged and seemingly bitter half sister of Meghan Markle, has shattered her in her father, Thomas Markle's new report, accusing her of being hungry for fame.

"My sister has destroyed the royal family like a tornado," Samantha wrote in the British newspaper The Sun.

"His goal is fame and fortune, to be Hollywood," he continued. "I loved my sister, but I don't like the person she has become."

Then he praised his father, who has also constantly shattered Meghan in the press.

"She saw the media make fun and torture my father, he never jumped in his defense like a true humanitarian would," Samantha wrote. He had no warm words or sympathy for his blood relative, and added that "Meghan knew the social requirements to join the Royal Family.

"I should have wondered if I was willing and able to behave according to expectations," he wrote.

We can see why Meghan has chosen to keep her distance from her father's family side …