Samantha Markle criticizes Sister Meghan: "I don't like the person she has become!"

Bradley Lamb
Samantha Markle, the estranged and seemingly bitter half sister of Meghan Markle, has shattered her in her father, Thomas Markle's new report, accusing her of being hungry for fame.

"My sister has destroyed the royal family like a tornado," Samantha wrote in the British newspaper The Sun.

"His goal is fame and fortune, to be Hollywood," he continued. "I loved my sister, but I don't like the person she has become."

