Saied de Tunis entrusts the former finance minister to form a new government | News

The president of Tunisia, Kais Saied, has given Elyes Fakhfakh, a former Minister of Tourism and Finance, The difficult task of bringing together the next government of the country.

Fakhfakh, a member of the center-left Ettakatol party, has a period of 30 days to form a coalition government. The impossibility of obtaining parliamentary approval would force Saied to dissolve the Chamber and request a new election.

The nomination came after the Tunisian Parliament in early January rejected a government proposed by Habib Jemli, the former prime minister appointed who had been nominated for office by Ennahdha, a moderate Islamist party.

Although it was the most powerful force in the 217-member parliament, Ennahdha's 52 seats meant that he alone could not guarantee Jemli's inauguration.

Following the vote of the cabinet proposed by Jemli on January 10, Saied had 10 days to appoint a new prime minister, according to the Tunisian constitution.

The former professor of constitutional law, whose term as president is limited to foreign affairs and national security, subsequently contacted several political parties to request his recommendations for the post of prime minister.

Training engineer, Fakhfakh, 48, spent part of his professional career working for the French energy conglomerate Total, before returning to Tunisia in 2006, where he served as managing director of a manufacturer of automotive components.

After the uprising of the Arab Spring of 2011 that overthrew President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, Fakhfakh was appointed tourism minister and then finance minister of the Hamadi Jebali government.

For some Tunisians, Fakhfakh's mandate as finance minister coincided with an adjustment period after the signing of loan agreements with international lenders as part of the government's efforts to revive the country's troubled economy.

Je n & # 39; oublierai jamais le jour où Fakhafakh s & # 39; est félicité de l & # 39; octroi à the Tunisie par le IMF «du plus grand prêt de l & # 39; histoire de notre pays». Il a même eu le culot de rajouter «cet accord traduit la réussite du modèle économique et politique de la troïka». – Balkis Saba Krimi (@Balkissaba) January 20, 2020

Translation: I will never forget the day that Fakhafakh welcomed the IMF that granted Tunisia "the biggest loan in the history of our country." He even had the nerve to add "this agreement reflects the success of the economic and political model of the Troika,quot;.

Last year, Fakhfakh participated in the country's presidential elections, obtaining just over 11,500 votes.

Nessim Ben Gharbia, a Tunisian columnist, described the designation as "scandalous," saying Fakhfakh & # 39; s The performance at the polls was not a coincidence.

"The public deficit exploded when he led the country's finances; his party has no seats in parliament. It is not surprising that his score in the last presidential elections was only 0.34 percent."

But despite the bad choices, Ben Gharbia said Fakhfakh enjoyed a reputation for honesty among some political circles, and this probably played a role in Saied's decision.

"The (Fakhfakh) was openly supported by Attayar " Ben Gharbia said, referring to the party of Mohamed Abbou, a Tunisian lawyer and human rights defender who is known for his vociferous opposition to members of the old Tunisian guard.

"The idea here is that he will not work with the officials of the Ben Ali era, he will help fight corruption … He is young, (all of this) are things that sound good with President Saied."

Even so, political analyst Mohamed Dhia Hammami argued that Tunisians faced uncertain times ahead, regardless of whether Fakhfakh manages to form a government.

The rejection of the cabinet proposed by Fakhfakh, he said, would lead to new parliamentary elections and an "even more fragmented parliament,quot;, while the approval would see the promulgation of even more "neoliberal,quot; policies.

The strict conditions established by the lenders, such as the International Monetary Fund, including the devaluation of the local currency and the privatization of state enterprises, have affected many Tunisians.

The disappointment of the people with the parties established by the perceived mismanagement of the economy saw several political weights lost in last year's parliamentary polls, including Ennahdha whose seats in the lower house were reduced to 52 from 69 in 2014.

Ben Gharbia, the columnist, said the dissolution of parliament was unlikely.

"They (the parliamentarians) are too scared, so yes, they will approve the next administration," he predicted, saying that a different outcome could be politically risky.