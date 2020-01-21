Russia gets a new government in what Putin calls & # 39; major renovation & # 39; | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a new government on Tuesday, which he described as a break with the past, with some new faces, but retaining many senior ministers.

The new government included a new economy minister and a new first deputy prime minister, but finance, foreign affairs, defense, energy and agriculture ministers kept their jobs.

Plus:

The new team formed less than a week after Putin unveiled a radical shake of the political system, which led to the resignation of his ally Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister along with the entire government.

Putin went on to elect former tax chief Mikhail Mishustin, 53, who has almost no political profile, as his new prime minister.

Putin's broader change, which is expected to change the constitution, is considered to prepare the ground for 2024, when Putin, now 67, is forced to leave the presidency after occupying the Kremlin or the prime minister's work continuously since 1999 .

Critics have long said that Putin, a former KGB officer, wants to remain in a certain capacity after his term ends in order to exercise power over the world's largest nation and one of its two largest nuclear powers.

Tuesday’s new appointments may be intended to restart the government’s image and focus attention on Putin's momentum to lift the fall in real revenues and move forward with major national infrastructure projects that he hopes will catapult his country into a new league economical

"The most important task is to increase the well-being of our citizens and strengthen our statehood and the position of our country in the world. All of these are absolutely attainable goals," Putin told the new government.

"We have achieved a very balanced government. We have enough people who worked in the previous government, as well as a major renovation."

& # 39; The authorities do not want to irritate society & # 39;

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov kept up their work.

Putin appointed Andrei Belousov, his economic advisor since 2013, as first deputy prime minister, replacing Anton Siluanov, who had held the position since May 2018.

Belousov, 60, proposed in 2018 that large metal and mining companies pay an unexpected tax, which causes their share prices to fall, although that proposal was subsequently diluted.

Belousov also made headlines last year when he confirmed his friendship with businessman Artem

Avetisyan, whose legal battle with the private equity fund Baring Vostok has shaken the business community.

Putin approved Maxim Reshetnikov, a 40-year-old former regional governor, as the new economy minister, replacing Maxim Oreshkin, who spent just over three years in office.

Reshetnikov previously worked in the office of the mayor of Moscow.

Putin also replaced the telecommunications minister. He appointed Maksut Shadaev, until now vice president of state telecom operator Rostelecom, for the position.

Abbas Gallyamov, a former government speech writer, said Putin had eliminated three strongly unpleasant people in certain parts of society: culture and education ministers, and a deputy prime minister who oversaw the sport at the height of a scandal of doping

"Previously, the Kremlin said it would designate who it wanted and would not care if people did not like their choice," Gallyamov wrote on social media. "Now the logic has changed and the authorities do not want to irritate society."

But he said that while maintaining some heavy political weights, he noted that there was little change in management, adding: "Putin is clearly showing that the substantive changes to the regime's ideology are not planned."