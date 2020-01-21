Rihanna takes the style of the airport to new heights with the luggage you should see

Any airport you arrive at, Rihanna Must have style in the brain!

For many travelers, long flights mean casual clothes, oversized sweatshirts, comfortable shoes and bulky luggage. But when it comes to RiRi, she always takes him one step above the rest.

Such was the case this week when Rihanna was seen at the JFK airport in New York City. While fashionistas will love Christian Dior's monogrammed hooded sweatshirt, black pants and Prada boots, it's the accessories that really get fans' attention.

It turns out that Rihanna opted for transparent and transparent luggage while traveling through the airport. And although we are sure that I still had to follow all security protocols, it is safe to say that the TSA fully approved this piece of luggage.

Rihanna's last sighting comes a few days after E! The news confirmed that the businesswoman separated from the boyfriend Hassan Jameel After three years together.