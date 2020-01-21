Rihanna takes the style of the airport to new heights with the luggage you should see

Any airport you arrive at, Rihanna Must have style in the brain!
For many travelers, long flights mean casual clothes, oversized sweatshirts, comfortable shoes and bulky luggage. But when it comes to RiRi, she always takes him one step above the rest.
Such was the case this week when Rihanna was seen at the JFK airport in New York City. While fashionistas will love Christian Dior's monogrammed hooded sweatshirt, black pants and Prada boots, it's the accessories that really get fans' attention.
It turns out that Rihanna opted for transparent and transparent luggage while traveling through the airport. And although we are sure that I still had to follow all security protocols, it is safe to say that the TSA fully approved this piece of luggage.
Rihanna's last sighting comes a few days after E! The news confirmed that the businesswoman separated from the boyfriend Hassan Jameel After three years together.
And if you thought that the blues of the breakup would alter RiRi's style, you're seriously wrong.
In fact, the creator of Fenty Beauty has been killing him at the airport over the years with his effortless style. From her comfortable pajamas to oversized hoodies, Rihanna can have some tips for us before boarding our next flight.
See for yourself in our gallery below.
TheImageDirect.com
Baggage claim
Rihanna You will have no trouble locating this suitcase at JFK airport.
BACKGRID
Bigger is better
Among her oversized Raf Simons denim jacket, dark gray pants and a pair of Ugg boots, we would say that RiRi is ready for some R,amp;R on this flight.
Robert Kamau / GC Images
Jet setter
Maybe it's the sunglasses. Maybe it's the white boots. Whatever it is, we would like to see each other so well at JFK airport.
gotpap / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images
Please do not stop the music
If we knew what the Grammy winner was listening to … Alexa, play Drake!
Marc Piasecki / GC Images
Lose consciousness
Sometimes, you just want to mix with the crowd.
AKM-GSI
Keep it informal
Without bra? No problem! The singer of "Diamonds,quot; may have forgotten a garment at the LAX airport.
Splash News
Deep sleep
Pink sweatpants have never looked so elegant and cozy.
The best images / FAMEFLYNET PHOTOS
Wrap
It can be cold outside JFK airport in New York City. But once Rihanna is inside, we have the feeling that she is taking off her coat.
Vantagenews / AKM-GSI
Hi 305
Bling alert! The fact that it goes through airport security does not mean that it cannot impress in the jewelry department.
247PapsTV / Splash News
We see you
This one-piece camouflage jumpsuit cannot be lost at the New York City airport.
AKM-GSI
No sweat
This gray sweater makes it look like Rihanna is ready to sweat after her flight from London to Los Angeles.
AKM-GSI
Greetings to travel
The singer shows her toned stomach in a black T-shirt while arriving in Brazil for the World Cup.
Better image / BACKGRID
pack your bags
From the furry sandals to the custom bag, RiRi knows how to do the airport style well.
See you soon on the runway (at the airport), RiRi!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!