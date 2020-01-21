Richard Johnson suffers an arm injury | Racing news





Richard Johnson has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation of a possible arm injury after a fall in Exeter.

The rider jumping champion hit the deck when he was dethroned from Westend Story on the sixth fence in the limited chase for the disabled from Dare To Dream Novices.

He was treated by doctors on the track before being taken to the hospital in Exeter for further evaluation.

"He went to Exeter Hospital for further evaluation, but he entered the ambulance and has been talking," said course employee Daniel Cooper.

Johnson followed Brian Hughes for three winners in the title battle at the start of the races on Tuesday.