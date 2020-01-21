Representative Nene Leakes publishes statement after Wendy Williams burst into tears after RHOA Star tells her she is resigning

Fans of Nene Leakes got angry earlier this morning when Wendy Williams announced that she received a text message from her star friend from Real Housewives of Atlanta claiming she is resigning. RHOA viewers may not need to panic yet because a Bravolebrity representative says nothing is official.

Nene's public relations representative told TooFab: "It has been a particularly difficult couple of weeks for Nene, and she was communicating with her friend in private correspondence. Nothing has been officially confirmed or decided for next season."

The announcement was no surprise to those who followed Nene on and off the show. She has made it clear that she feels that the women in the series treat her unfairly.

To make matters worse, Leakes felt that the producers were intentionally trying to expel her when she retweeted a tweet that said "Bravo is trying Lisa Vanderpump." You may have noticed that she has much less airtime than she usually does and even started filming later this season.

The commotion comes after Wendy told Jerry O & # 39; Connell that he received a text message from Nene saying he was resigning.

Jerry, who is a superfan of all housewives franchises, became increasingly worried.

The talk show host told his guest and the public: ‘I took a break between commercials. I had to go to the bathroom, so I looked at my phone between commercials and text messages from NeNe: "I quit,quot;, 9:08 this morning. I'm surprised that I got it because I don't have service in my office, but I got it. I know something about NeNe that everyone will cry, they will be sad, they will feel bad for her. She carries the weight of a huge thing on his shoulders. "

When Williams started crying, he continued explaining: "I'm not going to say it, you have to say it." In my opinion, Nene, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life. You have that secret and that secret will melt their hearts. When she shared it with me, I cried with her. "

After pleading with Wendy to tell him what this great secret is, Jerry said everyone should keep Nene in his prayers.

Ad

Do you think Nene is leaving home forever?



Post views:

0 0