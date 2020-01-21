Remy Ma leaves nothing to Papoose's wild imagination in stunning red dress photos while attending this celebrity wedding

Remy Ma had decided to make the jaws fall to the floor in a red dress that featured many feathers and transparent panels designed by Karen Sabag.

The famous New York woman and her husband, Papoose, looked very elegant in a red and black suit that matched her outfit.

Remy had her long hair cascading over her shoulders and wore minimal jewelry and let her stunning dress steal the spotlight.

It is claimed that the couple used the glamorous costumes for the wedding of Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena.

Remy captioned the post: "@KarenSabagOfficial 💃🏾dress is 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️ #RemyMa # HiHusband😋"

She added: "Every woman needs at least five dresses # KarenSabag- I love you! The fashion world is not ready for you,quot; #RedCarpetKiller ".

A fan said: “I really love the respect and true love that both show! What a positive influence for couples! Red is my favorite color, love, boys. 😍😍 "

The follower shared: “Now, this is a beautiful dress. My Model 💃🏾, My Love 💋, My Hot Mama 🔥 and, above all, My Friend 🙏🏼! Looking so hot !!! You are the perfect canvas for my art. ✏️ "

Another commenter said: "Woman where are you going in that … beautiful,quot; Ok Remy, that dress says I'm ready for Goldenchikd # II, you are all so dumb. I love. You are all so beautiful. Definitely, my favorite celebrity couples. I need this dress for my baby shower. 😍😍 "

This sponsor revealed: “You are amazing… may God continue to bless you and your family. @remyma strong black love I love this love life live Stuntin is a habit. You need one more baby! OMG! So beautiful!!! God bless!!!"

Remy Ma and Papoose recently did an interview and revealed the secret of their perfect marriage. "

The couple talked about what they did for their 11th anniversary, and surprised many.

Remy said: "We had breakfast, we went to see a movie and then we had a competition where we played songs that affected our relationship from the beginning until now, I won."

Papoose revealed how they keep the romance strong: “Loyalty and communication. They take turns talking, they listen, they will find out … they will see where they were wrong if they hear their partner speak. "

Fans are encouraging the power couple.



