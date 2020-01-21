Remembering Peter & # 39; Terror & # 39; Mathebula, the South African boxing icon | News

Peter Mathebula, the first black South African to win a world boxing title, has been described as a "pioneer,quot; who broke down barriers in sport and changed attitudes towards African wrestlers.

Mathebula, 67, died in a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday night after fighting ill health for a while.

Plus:

Nicknamed "Terror,quot;, the famous fighter began to compete as an amateur in his teens. He came to fame for the first time in 1976 when he won the national flyweight title in South Africa.

Four years later, he made history by defeating South Korea Tae-Shik Kim in the fight for the flyweight title of the World Boxing Association (WBA) in Los Angeles, United States.

South African journalist Arthur Molisiwa said Mathebula was not expected to win against defending champion Tae-Shik, arguing that the Gauteng-born boxer had been lined up as a "sacrificial lamb,quot; to increase South Korea's winning record.

"It was against all odds … but he did the unexpected and defeated his imagined opponent," Molisiwa told Al Jazeera.

"He was one of the most dedicated fighters who ever left South Africa. He was a genuine role model. After winning that title, all the children in the municipalities wanted to become another Peter Mathebula."

& # 39; Absolute hero & # 39;

Born in 1952, Mathebula fought in the era of apartheid when sports in South Africa were divided on racial grounds, with the country itself under international sports isolation due to the segregating policies of the rogue nation.

Racial segregation in South African boxing was officially lifted in 1997, but only came into force two years later when black and white titles were abolished: the 1976 fight between Mathebula and former champion Joe Ngidi was allowed to have national status because the fighters competed for the title was black.

Black South African citizens cheered the Mathebula world championship in 1980 as an important milestone, a sign that all races were equal and that the country's non-white communities could excel in any chosen field as much as anyone.

"Peter was a pioneer," Zimbabwe coach and boxing promoter Ed Hammond told Al Jazeera.

"An absolute hero even for us non-South Africans in this part of the continent and beyond," he said. "What he did was show the world that black Africans can fight, that they can face anyone in the ring and defeat them."

A year after his historic feat in Los Angeles, Mathebula gave his title to Argentine Santos Laciar at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

He retired from the sport at a relatively young age, 31, three years after his victory in the world title.

In 45 professional fights, Mathebula won 36 times and lost nine.

"He was nicknamed & # 39; Terror & # 39; and, in fact, at its peak, it could instill terror in anyone who bumps into it," Hammond said.

An astonishing figure in South African sports circles and beyond, Mathebula became a boxing coach after his retirement. He was honored with several compliments for his contribution to the sport.