Releasing the only option of the Saracens to restore confidence & # 39; according to Premiership Rugby | Rugby Union News

Darren Childs, CEO of Premiership Rugby: "We are in a new territory and these are exceptional circumstances. There was no precedent for this in our history."





Premiership Rugby insists that the automatic descent was imposed on the Saracens to preserve the integrity of the Premier League in response to their breach of the salary cap regulations for the current season.

The Saracens will be demoted to the Championship in June for not staying within the allowed limits, the fourth consecutive year they have operated above the roof.

Initially, they were sanctioned with a deduction of 35 points and a fine of £ 5.36 million that offered the hope of remaining in the Premier League, but last week the patience was over among their rivals.

"We are in a new territory and these are exceptional circumstances," said the chief executive of Premiership Rugby Limited (PRL), Darren Childs, when asked about the rapid escalation in punishment.

"There was no precedent for this in our history, so we had to do what we thought was right for the league and the game."

"After weeks of intense dialogue, they could not provide the necessary conformation of their compliance for the current season. In addition, they would not cooperate with the proposal for a mid-season audit."

"As the season progressed and rumors of compliance circulated, our resolution strengthened to take action. The relegation was appropriate."

"The descent was the only option left to restore confidence and maintain the integrity of the league, which is absolutely critical.

"You can't make fans appear in a game without knowing if a squad meets or not."

"This is the result of three years of breach of salary limits and uncertainty about compliance for this year. We need to take quick and decisive action."

PRL has refused to publish the investigation supervised by Lord Dyson, who is surprised that the file has not been published.

However, Childs revealed that he would be willing to publish, but the Saracens are blocking him.

"The nuance here is that the PRL has to set the rules and enforce the rules and not break them. The regulations say we can't publish Dyson's full decision."

"An agreement would be needed with the Saracens, who have retained, for us to publish. We cannot publish it without their approval.

"If the Saracens change their mind about the publication of that full report, I would like to review my decision on the publication.

"Lord Dyson wonders why we do not publish it, but he knows that it is impossible for us to do so under current regulations.

"PRL has absolutely nothing to hide. Lord Dyson and the panel praise PRL throughout the report. They praise the salary cap regulations and the way we administer them."

Childs insists that other clubs are not being investigated for breach of salary limits and denies that the Premier League has suffered reputational damage.

"We received a lot of congratulations from sports organizations around the world for having addressed a difficult problem and having solved it quickly," he said.

"We have awarded a huge fine, deduction points and now descent."

CVC investors have been "aware of developments," but Childs insists "this is a PRL decision."