Reginae Carter was surprised to stop following Fabolous's stepdaughter due to a trip to Jamaica

Instagram

People suspect that Lil Wayne's daughter is angry because she was not invited to the fun-filled trip, pointing out a couple of cryptic posts shared on her Twitter account.

Up News Info –

It seems that Reginae Carter just lost a friend People suspect that the daughter of little Wayne She is no longer friends with Taina Williams after she is caught by clicking on Unfollow FabulousInstagram profile of & # 39; stepdaughter & # 39 ;.

It is not clear when exactly he made the move and what led to it. However, some people speculated that it is because she was not invited to Lori HarveyJamaica's trip with Taina and several other friends. Reginae seemed to shade them in a couple of tweets that said, "You're going to beat people. Everyone won't grow up with you. You have to leave people behind sometimes just to continue your journey."

Reginae Carter shared a cryptic publication on social networks.

She continued in a separate post: "If an mf keeps untying your shoes while trying to run your marathon, it's not good. Keep people close to make sure they have double knots."

Reginae Carter continued her cryptic publication.

Meanwhile, Taina follows Reginae.

Taina and Reginae have been close friends for years. The latter even jumped in his defense when he was accused of ruining G Herbo (formerly known as Lil grass) a relationship with Ari Flecther. The 20-year-old said at the time: "My friend is elegant and behaves like a true lady … far from being a bird. We will clarify that. Tuh hate when females get angry and tear down the other female" No it's great and he won't get it back, sister. "

Reginae also came out in defense of Taina when people accused her of trying to steal attention in one of the group photos they took during Reginae's birthday party in Los Cabos, Mexico. In the photo, all Reginae's friends decided to wear light pastel pink dresses. However, Emily B's daughter opted for an intense pink dress, which she combined with Reginae. This caused people to criticize her for allegedly trying to steal the spotlight, and Reginae rushed to defend her saying, "It wasn't a memo. Shut up and like the photo or just scroll."