Reese Witherspoon is all of us after watching the joy of Netflix

You can, you will, you must … look Encourage on Netflix
The documentary series, launched in early January, follows the competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College, who are preparing to regain their main title at the NCA National Championship in Daytona. (Yes, that same competition of Go ahead.) Still not convinced? Well, the reality show, set in Texas, goes way beyond somersaults, kicks and stunts. The background of the athletes, including Jerry harris, Morgan Simianer, The & # 39; Darius Marshall"They are heartbreaking and inspiring." And as a coach Monica Aldama they guide you through training (and life), they will cheer you up from the couch.
So, it goes without saying that the program has captured the hearts of almost everyone, including Chrissy Teigen Y Reese witherspoon. the morning to show star admitted that he has been "hooked"On the show since he started eating last week. And now that it's finally over, he has a lot of thoughts." At the end of #Cheer, when La & # 39; Darius's brother began to cry, and Morgan's grandparents discovered how to stream the video. competition and Lexi nailed his pass, and Jerry nailed all his stunts, I cried big baby tears " tweeted. "Great show @netflix!"
But that is not all. "When coach Monica said she had many career options, but all she wanted to do was train these cheerleaders from @NavarroCollege, I started thinking about all the coaches we never see in movies or television that are changing the lives of children ". Actress added. "And I cried again! #CheerNetflix."
Well Reese, take your scarves one more time because there is more good news. Although it was revealed in the final episode that the glass Lexi brumback was expelled from the team after an incident with the police, she is officially back and better than ever.
When going to Instagram to share a photo of her in the gym, Lexi, whose story was plagued by scandals, wrote: "Honey, I'm home."
After all, there is no place like the mat.
