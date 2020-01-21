Reese Witherspoon is all of us after watching the joy of Netflix

You can, you will, you must … look Encourage on Netflix

The documentary series, launched in early January, follows the competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College, who are preparing to regain their main title at the NCA National Championship in Daytona. (Yes, that same competition of Go ahead.) Still not convinced? Well, the reality show, set in Texas, goes way beyond somersaults, kicks and stunts. The background of the athletes, including Jerry harris, Morgan Simianer, The & # 39; Darius Marshall"They are heartbreaking and inspiring." And as a coach Monica Aldama they guide you through training (and life), they will cheer you up from the couch.

So, it goes without saying that the program has captured the hearts of almost everyone, including Chrissy Teigen Y Reese witherspoon. the morning to show star admitted that he has been "hooked"On the show since he started eating last week. And now that it's finally over, he has a lot of thoughts." At the end of #Cheer, when La & # 39; Darius's brother began to cry, and Morgan's grandparents discovered how to stream the video. competition and Lexi nailed his pass, and Jerry nailed all his stunts, I cried big baby tears " tweeted. "Great show @netflix!"