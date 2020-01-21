Rebel Wilson personal trainer shares his daily exercise routine

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images
Rebel Wilson he is working in his physical state … hustle.
While many speak the same when it comes to exercising in the new year, the Hustle The actress is actually walking the road. For the 39-year-old star, 2020 has to do with "the year of health," as he put it perfectly in a recent Instagram subtitle.
"Well, for me 2020 it will be called,quot; The Year of Health, "so I put on athleisure and went for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid sugar and junk food that is going to be hard after the vacation I just had, "he shared on January 2, along with a picture of her enjoying the beach in a nice training team.
She added: "But I'm going to do it! Who is with me to make some positive changes this year?"
The Hollywood star has definitely kept his word because he has toned in recent weeks, thanks to the help of his personal trainer, Jono Castano Acero.
Fortunately, if you feel motivated or inspired by Australian beauty, the fitness expert shared your daily exercise routine, the best part of training with her and much more.
Read our interview with Jono below!
ME! News: How did Rebel achieve its surprising results?
Jono Castano Acero: The results come through consistency. All my clients get a customized program of ATS (Steel Training Series). I created a hashtag, # 45daily, to encourage followers to move daily for 45 minutes regardless of activity.
ME! News: Since you created a program specifically for Rebel, what are the trainings?
JCA A typical week will look like this: Day 1: HIIT and mobility, Day 2: weights and resistance, Day 3: HIIT, Day 4: HIIT, Day 5: HIIT and weights, Day 6: rest period, Day 7: HIIT. We focus on many HIIT circuits, but at the same time, focusing on technique and tempo. And understand that each exercise is vital when working at a rapid capacity. Another element we focused on was resistance and mobility training to ensure that we cover all areas, including posture.
ME! News: Have there been challenging moments? If so, what did you do to get out of that funk?
JCA At the moment, Rebel and I are focusing on enjoying the training and making the body move.
ME! News: Because Rebel has a busy schedule like the rest of us, what advice do you have to stay focused and motivated?
JCA Having a personal trainer that controls you all the time and keeps you focused is the key to helping someone stay focused and dedicated. Training isn't just about 45 minutes, it's also how you can keep someone motivated out of that time.
ME! News: What is the best part of working with Rebel?
JCA It has been a pleasure working with Rebel. She is a role model with great humor.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
