Rebel Wilson personal trainer shares his daily exercise routine

Rebel Wilson he is working in his physical state … hustle.

While many speak the same when it comes to exercising in the new year, the Hustle The actress is actually walking the road. For the 39-year-old star, 2020 has to do with "the year of health," as he put it perfectly in a recent Instagram subtitle.

"Well, for me 2020 it will be called,quot; The Year of Health, "so I put on athleisure and went for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid sugar and junk food that is going to be hard after the vacation I just had, "he shared on January 2, along with a picture of her enjoying the beach in a nice training team.

She added: "But I'm going to do it! Who is with me to make some positive changes this year?"

The Hollywood star has definitely kept his word because he has toned in recent weeks, thanks to the help of his personal trainer, Jono Castano Acero.