Real Gizelle housewives pay Jamal Bryant $ 100K for a fake relationship!

Potomac's true housewives still have ANOTHER scandal in their hands, and this time they are Gizelle Bryant and her former pastor pastor Jamal Bryant.

In the next season, Gizelle's story will revolve around her and her ex Jamal trying to rekindle their romance.

Well, it turns out that the whole story is false, according to a person close to Gizelle.

The source explained to MTO News, "(Gizelle) desperately needed a new story after her ex-boyfriend (former NBA player retired) Sherman Douglas finally left her … and no other man is interested in her, so no he had more options than (his ex) Jamal. "

The insider continued: "Why on earth would you go back to a man after 12 years of divorce that persecuted you so badly, with chicks, lovers and multiple babies? One answer: MONEY."

We talked to another person who claims that Gizelle is paying Pastor Bryant $ 100,000 to falsify the relationship. They told MTO News: "Gizelle earns $ 500K per season. Therefore, she can afford to break Jamal with $ 100k."