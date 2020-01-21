Real Gizelle housewives pay Jamal Bryant $ 100K for a fake relationship!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
Logo

Potomac's true housewives still have ANOTHER scandal in their hands, and this time they are Gizelle Bryant and her former pastor pastor Jamal Bryant.

In the next season, Gizelle's story will revolve around her and her ex Jamal trying to rekindle their romance.

Well, it turns out that the whole story is false, according to a person close to Gizelle.

The source explained to MTO News, "(Gizelle) desperately needed a new story after her ex-boyfriend (former NBA player retired) Sherman Douglas finally left her … and no other man is interested in her, so no he had more options than (his ex) Jamal. "

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here