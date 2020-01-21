Ranveer Singh says that Deepika Padukone made him proud after his Crystal Award

Deepika Padukone is conquering the world step by step. From his film career to the causes for which he has begun to fight, he has created a wave with everything he has ventured into. His last achievement is to win the Crystal Prize at the World Economic Forum this year. Held in Davos, Deepika Padukone received the honor for her impeccable work to spread awareness about mental health problems.

While her victory left the country proud, her biggest cheerleader, her husband Ranveer Singh has something special to tell her after her victory. Deepika shared a photo on the social networks of herself holding the trophy. Her proud husband reacted quickly to the photo and said: “INCREDIBLE! You make me feel so proud baby

Ranveer Singh is preparing for his next release, & # 39; 83, which is co-produced by Deepika Padukone and also has the lovely lady playing Ranveer's wife on screen. With your soft love off the screen, we can't wait to see them again on the big screen.