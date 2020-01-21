Ranking of the best quarterbacks for American football for the 2020 season

%MINIFYHTML192ba83faf20e916a5b3ac82bfab043a11% %MINIFYHTML192ba83faf20e916a5b3ac82bfab043a12%

The most exciting part of the low season of college football in the last two seasons has been the movement between quarterbacks offered by the transfer portal.

After all, three of the four finalists of the 2019 Heisman Trophy – Joe Burrow of LSU, Justin Fields of the State of Ohio and Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma – were transfer quarterbacks. Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and took LSU to the college football championship.

The 2020 season promises to bring more of the same. The person who calls Wake Forest, Jamie Newman, is among the greatest quarterbacks who found a new home in the SEC, which has seen an interesting movement within the conference. D & # 39; Eriq King of Houston was also transferred, and will not be the last.

Sporting News will track the largest quarterbacks in the transfer field here. And in the meantime, we will classify them, so far, according to the impact they should have in 2020:

Classification of transfer quarterbacks for 2020

1. Jamie Newman (Georgia)

Newman enjoyed an outstanding season as a red-shirt senior in the Wake Forest high-scoring offense, with 32 total touchdowns, 2,868 yards and 574 yards on the ground in 2019. Now Newman, who compiled a 10-6 record as a starter the last two seasons – will be replaced by veteran quarterback Jake Fromm, while leading Georgia back to the SEC championship game for the fourth consecutive season. Newman brings a dynamic skill set to the position, and new offensive coordinator Todd Monken must make that work.

2. D & # 39; Eriq King (Miami)

The Hurricane quarterback game hit bottom in the 14-0 loss to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl, but King offers a short-term solution in 2020. In total, he reached 50 touchdowns in 2018 before redshirting the year spent in Houston, and possesses a talent that must translate well in the ACC. It also gives freshman coordinator Rhett Lashlee, who comes from SMU, a dynamic game creator around which to build the offensive. As a result, Miami is expected to be better in that more important position.

3. Feleipe Frank (Arkansas)

The Razorbacks are no stranger to the transfer portal, and Franks gives freshman Sam Pittman a veteran quarterback with whom to work. Franks comes from a dislocated ankle surgery that ended his 2019 season (and allowed Kyle Trask to take over the initial job in Florida). Franks' experience will be useful, especially in the early season tests against Notre Dame and Texas A,amp;M. Franks has 38 entries at 17 interceptions and a 59 percent completion rate for his career.

4. Jake Bentley (Utah)

Bentley's racing arc reflects many of the great quarterbacks of soccer field. He started as a freshman in South Carolina, but dealt with injuries and inconsistencies throughout his career. Now Bentley enters a situation in Utah where he is one of the most talented pinback quarterbacks Kyle Whittingham has had on his list. Now is the time for Bentley, who has 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions, to prove it once again at the FBS level.

Transfer quarterbacks for exemption

Phil Jurkovec (Boston College)

Ian Book's decision to stay in Notre Dame for a final season led Jurkovec to seek another opportunity elsewhere, and will be in a competition with Dennis Grosel for the initial job, if he is eligible to play immediately. Jurkovec has been precise in a limited sample size, and offers an additional run dimension with 5.8 yards per carry. Freshman Jeff Hafley has options in the job.

Joey Gatewood (Kentucky)

Gatewood, a double-threat quarterback who was used as a role player behind Bo Nix in Auburn last season, stayed at the conference. Even if Gatewood is considered eligible in 2020, he would have to compete for the starting position against incumbent holder Terry Wilson, whose knee injury that ended the season in 2019 allowed Lynn Bowden Jr. to win the All-American honors of the first Team as an athlete. Gatewood is another quarterback that will need a transfer exemption to play immediately.

Transfer QBs still making decisions

Chase Brice

Brice, whose claim of fame is leading Clemson to a return victory against Syracuse in 2018 when Trevor Lawrence fell with an injury, will transfer after spending the last two seasons as a backup. He is a graduate transfer that will be eligible to play immediately.

K.J. Costello

Costello played in 29 games at Stanford the last three seasons and brings experience to the position. Costello suffered a concussion and a thumb injury that limited him to five games with the Cardinal last season, but was still the team captain. It will be an excellent find for a team that needs a headline.

Jack allison

Allison played in seven games for West Virginia the last two seasons, accumulating 496 aerial yards and two scoring to four interceptions. He is a red shirt that will have two years of eligibility remaining wherever he lands.