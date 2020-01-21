Rami Malek, Olivia Colman and more will be present at the Oscars 2020

The prize season is in full swing!
We are only weeks away from the biggest night in the entertainment industry. The 2020 Oscars will be held in Los Angeles, California, on February 9, and all the stars on the Hollywood A list will be in full force to celebrate the momentous occasion. While many will be sitting nervously in their seats waiting for their destiny, some will also be on the big stage delivering some prizes.
Jokes among unlikely celebrity presenters are some of the best forage for the awards, and this year there will be some legendary stars that will head to the spotlight. Mr. Robot& # 39; s Rami Malek, who won the best actor award for his role in Bohemian Rhapsody In 2019, he will present one of the awards during the ceremony.
"We love the tradition of having Oscar-winning actors from the previous year on stage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and we are delighted to welcome these four great talents," the producers said. Lynette Howell Taylor Y Stephanie Allain announced in a statement.
Other previous winners who will return as presenters include, Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman Y Regina King. Mahershala won Best Supporting Actor for Green Book in 2019 and also in 2017 to Moonlight. Olivia previously appeared on stage to accept her Best Actress award for The favorite in 2019. Of course, nobody can forget Regina's legendary victory as Best Supporting Actress for the critically acclaimed film If Beale Street could talk.
Producers will announce more presenters in the coming weeks.
