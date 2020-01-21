Rafael Nadal in operation at the Australian Open | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML6bc998754fb3203b7bcbacb0257544fc12% %MINIFYHTML6bc998754fb3203b7bcbacb0257544fc13%

Rafael Nadal is competing for his second title at Melbourne Park and the 20th Grand Slam title to match his great rival Roger Federer





Rafael Nadal faced the Bolivian Hugo Dellien

Rafael Nadal began his search to win his first Australian Open title in 11 years with a straight set victory against Bolivian Hugo Dellien on Tuesday.

It was more difficult than the score seemed, since Dellien, the first Bolivian to play in the tournament, kept the world number 1 off the court for more than two hours before falling 6-2, 6-3 and 6 -0.

But there were no alarms for Nadal, who said: "For me personally, it has been a very positive start. What you want is to win in the first round and, if you can do it in straight sets, even better."

If the Spaniard repeats his 2009 success in Melbourne, he will become the first man in the Open era to capture each of the four major at least twice.

Dominic Thiem won the victory over Adrian Mannarino

Fifth seed Dominic Thiem He kept his 100 percent record against Adrian Mannarino, winning an eighth career meeting with the French 6-3 7-5 6-2 to move on to the second round.

Former champion Stan Wawrinka He celebrated his 200th Grand Slam with a 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4 and 6-4 victory over Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia.

From Italy Fabio Fognini, the 12th seed, recovered from two sets to beat the American seedless Reilly Opelka 3-6 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 6-3 7-6 (10-5) in a match that lasted three hours and 38 minutes

American Tommy Paul he praised local favorite Nick Kyrgios after his 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 and 6-4 victory over Argentine Leonardo Mayer for his first victory in the Grand Slam main draw.

"Just the beginning. This guy is going to do great things," Kyrgios tweeted.

In other first round matches carried over by an opening day hit by the rain, Milos Raonic beat the lucky loser Lorenzo Giustino 6-2 6-1 6-3 while Marin Cilic knocked down Corentin Moutet 6-3 6-2 6-4.

