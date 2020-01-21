Rafael Nadal doesn't care how many Grand Slam titles he wins | Tennis news

"So I don't care about 20 or 15 or 16 (Grand Slam wins). I just care about trying to move on, keep enjoying my tennis career."





Rafael Nadal is only thinking about his next match at the Australian Open

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal says he is only thinking about his next opponent in the Australian Open and not if he can win his 20th Grand Slam.

Nadal got into the second round to begin his bid for a twentieth important title that tied record after the victory at the US Open last summer led him to one of Roger Federer's brands.

Melbourne has been the home of Nadal's least successful Slam, with its only title here 11 years ago, although it has reached four finals since then, including last year's defeat by Novak Djokovic.

Nadal had a convincing start with a 6-2, 6-3 and 6-0 victory over Hugo Dellien, the first Bolivian to play in the Melbourne tournament.

When asked if he was thinking of the number 20, Nadal said his only thought was to be the winner of the match between Federico Delbonis or Joao Sousa.

If I reach 20, fantastic. If I reach 21, better. If I reach 19, I am super happy with all the things I did in my career as a tennis player. Rafael Nadal

"I think about my practice tomorrow, I try to follow the level of tennis I played in the third set," he said.

"If I can reach my highest level, that's what I have to worry about. If I can play at my highest level, I can usually produce some good opportunities. Otherwise, impossible."

"So I don't care about 20, 15 or 16. I just care about trying to move on, keep enjoying my tennis career."

"If I reach 20, fantastic. If I reach 21, better. If I reach 19, super happy with all the things I did in my career as a tennis player."

Most individual Grand Slam titles Player Total Australian Open open french Wimbledon United States Open Roger Federer twenty 6 6 one 8 5 5 Rafael Nadal 19 one 12 two 4 4 Novak Djokovic sixteen 7 7 one 5 5 3

