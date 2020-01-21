Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda start the next schedule

Salman Khan was last seen on the big screens in the third installment of his successful Dabangg franchise. The director of Prabhu Deva also starred in Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan and Kiccha Sudeep in important roles. Masala's film received excellent reviews from both critics and the public. The superstar is currently busy shooting for his next one, Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai. The movie is a sequel to his 2009 hit movie, Wanted.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film will also star Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani. Both Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda are ready to start the next shooting schedule in Goa. The movie will have a lot of action and there will be many chase sequences between the two. The sources reported that it will be a 20-day shooting schedule set in Goa. The creators plan to shoot the film in real places in the city. Disha Patani, the main actress of the movie, will also join the cast of the movie later in the city. This is not the first time that Disha and Salman will see each other together, the two saw each other before together in Salman's Bharat in the song, Slow motion mein.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is scheduled to launch in Eid 2020.