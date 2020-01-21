R. Kelly's girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, receives love and tears from her mother and sister, according to these new photos

Although the disgraced R,amp;B star R. Kelly is behind bars, struggling with multiple accusations of human trafficking and inappropriate sexual behavior, public attention is now directed at his girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary.

And although Azriel seems to have abandoned his life with the legendary singer and songwriter, since he now lives far from Chicago, Joycelyn is still involved in the aftermath of the scandals in which Kelly swirled.

According to many theories, the mentality of the 24-year-old girl was severely changed by the many manipulations of the interpreter "I think I can fly,quot; during the years she spent with him, and this is the reason why, according to reports, no He wanted to return with his family.

However, Joycelyn's loved ones are still trying to get in touch with the young woman despite all the difficulties, and her parents, Timothy and Jonjelyn, even participated in the first installment of the documentary series. Survive R. Kelly.

During her appearance in the documentary, worried parents claimed that Kelly washed her daughter's brain and held her against her will.

Meanwhile, Jonjelyn and Joycelyn's sister, Jailyn, came up with a new idea to show how much they care about their lost daughter and sister.

Recently, the couple updated their fans on Instagram with two photographs, which show that matching tattoos have been made in reference to Joycelyn.

The tattoos, each inked on the collarbone of its owner, consist of a rose that had the words "Pure Joy,quot; instead of a stem.

In the description of her publication, Jailyn left no doubt that the tattoos were made in honor of her sister, since she wrote that she was in charge of her sister and that everyone loved her.

His legend said: "Pure joy,quot; ♥ ️🌹 I am the guardian of my sisters unconditionally ♥ ️🤞🏽We love you joy! 😘 "

One person asked this about the mother: "And her eyelashes are on her eyelids 😑".

She replied: "She will have her matching rose soon!"

This follower explained: "I hope that (protected by email) stay❤️ stay strong. I can't imagine that my sister is not close, we are literally best friends just because people don't understand you does not mean that our situation is not difficult and heartbreaking , I wish you a lot of positivity and light 🙏🏽❤️ stay strong, never give up. "

Kelly will face the justice system later this year.



