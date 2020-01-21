Quentin Tarantino reveals that the family was behind his decision to stop directing

WENN / Cover

Having said he plans to write more while preparing for fatherhood, the pilot of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; he adds that today he feels that & # 39; directing is a young men's game & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Quentin TarantinoThe decision to stop directing after one more film focuses on his next role as a father.

The future father has often talked about retiring from the cinema after making 10 films and how "Once upon a time in Hollywood"It's his ninth, he admits that this part of his career is running out."

In confirming his decision on the ABC News Popcorn website, Tarantino confessed that his changing family dynamics made it easy to consider a new direction.

"I feel that this is the time for the third act (of my life) to lean a little more towards the literary, which would be good as a new father, as a new husband," he says, revealing that he plans to write more "I would not be grabbing my family and taking them to Germany or Sri Lanka or wherever the next story takes place. I can be a little more homely and be a bit more a man of letters. "

The director's wife, singer Daniella Pick, is pregnant with the first son of the 56-year-old filmmaker.

Quentin also feels that it is time to depart and let the younger filmmakers shine: "I think I feel that directing is a game of young men," he adds. "I feel that the cinema is changing and I am a little part of the old guard."