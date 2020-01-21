Psychologists who designed the torture of the CIA to testify in Guantanamo | Cuba News

Two psychologists who developed the CIA program to torture those accused of planning the September 11 attacks will testify this week in a military court in Guantanamo Bay.

It will be the first time he testifies in an open court about the so-called "enhanced interrogation,quot; that included techniques such as the submarine.

It is likely that the alleged intellectual author of the attacks of September 11, 2001, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who was repeatedly approached in Guantanamo, is present in court.

Rosalind Jordan of Al Jazeera reports.