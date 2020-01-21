Prince's Demand for Unjust Death Dismissed

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by members of Prince's family has been dismissed.

According to the Associated Press, the dismissal could mean that family members reached agreements with the defendants, including the Minnesota doctor, who saw Prince in the weeks leading up to his death.

Prince was treated for an opioid overdose seven days before he died.

Prince died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl on April 21, 2016, without leaving a will. No one was criminally charged with his death. Police have not yet discovered who it was that provided the deceased star with the counterfeit pills, which caused his death.

