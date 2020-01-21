Prince's Demand for Unjust Death Dismissed

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by members of Prince's family has been dismissed.

According to the Associated Press, the dismissal could mean that family members reached agreements with the defendants, including the Minnesota doctor, who saw Prince in the weeks leading up to his death.

Prince was treated for an opioid overdose seven days before he died.

Prince died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl on April 21, 2016, without leaving a will. No one was criminally charged with his death. Police have not yet discovered who it was that provided the deceased star with the counterfeit pills, which caused his death.

Prince's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against several defendants in April 2018, accusing that they had the duty and opportunity to diagnose and treat Prince's addiction and prevent his death, but they did not.

The claims against Dr. Michael Schulenberg, a doctor who treated Prince in the weeks prior to his death, were permanently dismissed, along with claims against the former employer of Schulenberg and Walgreens, who completed prescriptions for him.