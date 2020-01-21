Prince Harry says goodbye to real life, joins Meghan Markle and Archie Harrison in Canada

It's official. Prince Harry finally said goodbye to his life in the United Kingdom as a member of the British royal family and arrived in Canada to be with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie Harrison.

The Duke of Sussex was all smiles in the video captured by Sky news when he got off a plane on Vancouver Island and got into a car he was waiting around 12:47 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning.

the #DukeofSussex He was about to see his wife and baby. This person smiled a little … I think through #JustJared#Princip Harry Land in Canada to meet with #MeghanandArchie! pic.twitter.com/4wszD1qeVN – 🐝🍯Meghive📣 (@ tia48544709) January 21, 2020

According to SunPrince Harry actually jumped on Monday at a reception for African leaders at Buckingham Palace because he couldn't wait any longer to reunite with his wife and son. Harry took a flight from British Airways to Vancouver before connecting with a small plane to Vancouver Island. Instead of resembling royalty when he got off the plane, Harry was dressed in a black jacket and jeans with a cap on his head and carrying an Army bag.

At 35 years of age, two royal protection officers joined and are still being paid by British taxpayers. And he was joined by three more officers in Vancouver before everyone jumped on a West Jet turboprop.

A three-car caravan took Prince Harry from the Vancouver Island airport to a private mansion so he could join his wife and son. Before arriving, Markle was seen walking his two dogs through a park on Vancouver Island with Archie in a baby carrier. The Duchess of Sussex seemed happy and carefree during her walk.

#MeghanMarkle Everything smiles as he charges Archie and walks his two dogs in Vancouver, when Prince Harry finally arrives in Canada to start his new life. pic.twitter.com/hrlClrHOo4 – Ifeanyi Etoniru (@Waynetipsy) January 21, 2020

Harry and Meghan were separated for 11 days after they made their amazing announcement of Megxit earlier this month. Markle immediately returned to Canada to be with Archie after she and Harry revealed that they were resigning as members of the royal family.

Harry stayed in London to solve things with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William. Following the news of the bomb, Harry and Meghan have renounced their RHS titles and public money, and will instead receive support from Prince Charles for a year as the couple moves into a private life in Vancouver.

Although, according to reports, Meghan Markle will remain in Canada in the coming months, Prince Harry is expected to return for some royal commitments in the coming weeks before moving completely to his new life in Canada in the spring.



