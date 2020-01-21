Prince Harry doesn't want the crown to explore his life

I'm sorry fans of The crown, but Prince Harry I would like to be excluded from that narrative.

Speaking to BBC breakfastbiographer Angela Levin—Who interviewed the 35-year-old girl for her 2018 book Harry: a biography of a princeHe shared that he would "stop,quot; the Netflix program before it came to his life.

Given the recent news of the couple's announcement of their plans to step back as members of the royal family, we believe it is safe to say that Prince Harry would rather have his life and his marriage to Meghan markle as far from the tabloids as from the giant transmission site.

In the BBC breakfast interview, Levin said: "Harry, when I went to interview him at the Palace, the first thing he told me when he shook my hand was: & # 39; Are you watching? The crown? And I hadn't been at that moment, I felt very ashamed and I understood it and he said: & # 39; I'll make sure to stop it before they get to me & # 39; ".