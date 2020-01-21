Prince Harry doesn't want the crown to explore his life

Matt Baron / Shutterstock
I'm sorry fans of The crown, but Prince Harry I would like to be excluded from that narrative.
Speaking to BBC breakfastbiographer Angela Levin—Who interviewed the 35-year-old girl for her 2018 book Harry: a biography of a princeHe shared that he would "stop,quot; the Netflix program before it came to his life.
Given the recent news of the couple's announcement of their plans to step back as members of the royal family, we believe it is safe to say that Prince Harry would rather have his life and his marriage to Meghan markle as far from the tabloids as from the giant transmission site.
In the BBC breakfast interview, Levin said: "Harry, when I went to interview him at the Palace, the first thing he told me when he shook my hand was: & # 39; Are you watching? The crown? And I hadn't been at that moment, I felt very ashamed and I understood it and he said: & # 39; I'll make sure to stop it before they get to me & # 39; ".
But according to a BBC news Interview with The crownPrince Harry and Meghan's executive producer may not have to worry about stopping the Netflix show after all.
"To be honest, whatever the life of The crown It is after where we are now, I doubt we will ever get this far to this day, "said Suzanne Mackie." I think we probably … don't travel to this day. "
Today is three days since Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer use their RHS titles and, according to reports, Queen Elizabeth II I could have considered stripping the couple of their titles of duke and duchess.
According to a Afternoon standard report, Your Majesty may have contemplated the option. The newspaper reported that La Reina considered allowing her grandson to be referred to as the minor title of Earl of Dumbarton and Meghan to be called Countess.
"The Sussex title is one of the former royal ducats that were given before his wedding with Meghan, along with other titles," a source told the publication. "Eliminating it was seriously considered and discussed at the highest level."
However, Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm or deny the report.
