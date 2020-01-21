Prince Harry arrives in Canada to start a new chapter with Meghan Markle

"As agreed in this new agreement, they understand that they are obliged to withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments," says a statement from Buckingham Palace. "With the Queen's blessing, the Sussex will continue to maintain their sponsorships and private partnerships. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussex made it clear that everything they do will continue to maintain Her Majesty's values."
Concluding his statement with good wishes for the couple, His Majesty said: "While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussex have made it clear that everything they do will continue to maintain His Majesty's values."
Now that an agreement has been reached between the royal family and the staff of Frogmore Cottage has been reassigned, it seems that Harry and Meghan can officially begin their journey to forge their new roles and identities outside the monarchy.
Advancing in his desire to have a "geographical balance,quot; for Archie, Meghan has been enjoying her time in Canada. After arriving earlier this month after the announcement of her departure from royalty, she has been planning to visit her charitable efforts in the Vancouver area and was recently seen on a walk with her little one.
Addressing his unprecedented movement, Harry said: "The decision I made for my wife and I to back off is not something I took lightly. It was so many months of conversations after so many years of challenges. And I know I don't have,quot; Always I did well, but in regards to this, there really was no other option. "
He added: "What I want to make clear is that we are not moving away, and we are certainly not moving away from you. Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the community and my military associations, but without public funds." Unfortunately, that was not possible. "
