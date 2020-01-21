Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take legal action on hiking photos in Canada

WENN / Avalon

The lawyers of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent cessation and withdrawal notices to the editors in several British media, but the images had already appeared online.

Lawyers for Prince Harry and Meghan markleThe Duchess of Sussex threatened to sue British media chiefs for posting photos of the new mom and her baby in a public park in Canada.

First "Suits"The actress has been lying on the island of Vancouver with the couple's son, Archie, since it was announced that she and Harry would resign as senior members of the UK royal family in an attempt to live a more private life. and economically independent, life far from the center of attention.

The Duke and Duchess plan to divide their time between Britain and Canada, but life in North America has already had a difficult start, as their lawyers dismissed and ceased notices to publishers in various UK media on Tuesday 21 January, warning them against buying or posting images of a smiling Meghan walking with two dogs, with Archie tied to her chest in a baby carrier.

According to TMZ, the legal letter says: "There are serious safety concerns about how paparazzi conduct and the risk to life they represent," an apparent reference to the tragic death of Harry's mother, Diana, princess of Wales, who was murdered in a car accident in 1997 in Paris, France after a high-speed paparazzi chase.

However, the images already appeared online on Monday and appeared on the cover of The Sun on Tuesday, suggesting that legal action is imminent.

The couple, who married in 2018, is no stranger to taking members of the press to court: Harry and Meghan are currently engaged in a British legal battle with officials from The Mail on Sunday and their parent company, Associated Newspapers, after the "illegality". "publication of a private letter that the duchess had written to her father, Thomas Markle.

Meanwhile, Harry has filed documents against the owners of The Sun, the missing News of the World and the Daily Mirror, regarding allegations of telephone hacking.