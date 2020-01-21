Prince George and the royal family are receiving cartoon satire treatment

HBO Max is getting into the real deal. The new WarnerMedia streaming service is doing Prince, a new animated series based on Gary JanettiInstagram parody account about Prince george. The show follows the real 6 year old spilling tea on everyone in his life, including his family.
"I am excited to work on HBO Max and bring you another series about a family that relentlessly fights for the throne," Janetti said in a statement.
Janetti created the series and will give voice to the animated character of Prince George. Prince the cast also includes Orlando Bloom how Prince Harry, Condola Rashad how Meghan markle, Lucy Punch how Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as both Prince Philip Y Prince carlos, Alan Cumming as the butler of George Owen, Frances De La Tour how Queen Elizabeth IIY Iwan Rheon how Prince William.
"We are very excited to bring the world that Gary created on HBO Max to Instagram, where our viewers can discover what their Instagram fans already know: that George can be hilarious, shocking and surprisingly sweet." Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement. "We can't wait to see what Gary does with a larger canvas to paint than just a 1: 1 square."
Janetti, whose other television credits include Family man Y Will and grace, posts on his Instagram as Prince George commenting on news. In a statement, HBO Max said the series will be a "scathing and satirical look,quot; at the life of the real young man "while navigating the trials and tribulations of being a real child."
HBO Max is also in business with Janetti in a series with him and her husband Brad Goreski, currently titled Brad and Gary are going to …, which begins production in 2020. There is no release date for Prince It was announced.