HBO Max is getting into the real deal. The new WarnerMedia streaming service is doing Prince, a new animated series based on Gary JanettiInstagram parody account about Prince george. The show follows the real 6 year old spilling tea on everyone in his life, including his family.

"I am excited to work on HBO Max and bring you another series about a family that relentlessly fights for the throne," Janetti said in a statement.

Janetti created the series and will give voice to the animated character of Prince George. Prince the cast also includes Orlando Bloom how Prince Harry, Condola Rashad how Meghan markle, Lucy Punch how Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as both Prince Philip Y Prince carlos, Alan Cumming as the butler of George Owen, Frances De La Tour how Queen Elizabeth IIY Iwan Rheon how Prince William.