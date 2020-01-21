President Rajapaksa says that Sri Lanka will treat the missing as dead | News

Tens of thousands of people remain missing in Sri Lanka The quarter-century civil war will be declared formally dead and death certificates will be issued, the president's office announced.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announced his decision last week during a meeting with the United Nations resident coordinator in Colombo, his office said in a statement on Monday.

"These missing people are actually dead. Most of them were captured by the LTTE (Tamil Eelam Liberation Tigers rebel group) or recruited by force," the statement said.

Rajapaksa told the UN representative that after the necessary investigations, measures will be taken to issue death certificates for those believed to be missing.

"Subsequently, their families will receive the support they need to continue their lives," Rajapaksa said.

Family members have been protesting for years demanding to know the whereabouts of most of the ethnic Tamils ​​who disappeared during the 26-year civil war in Sri Lanka that ended in 2009 with the defeat of the government of the Tamil tiger rebels.

The rebels fought for an independent state for the Tamil ethnic minority of the country.

Dozens of fighters disappeared in action, while others were kidnapped by government security and paramilitary forces, as well as by Tamil tiger rebels.

Family members say they handed over hundreds of their relatives after government forces asked those who had the most remote link with the rebels to surrender when faced defeat in 2009. They say they don't know about them after the The military took them on buses.

An Office of Missing Persons established in 2015 has been investigating 23,586 cases, including those of 5,000 security forces.

A law enacted in 2016 ordered that an interim report be delivered to family members if there is sufficient evidence that the relevant person is missing. At the end of an investigation, a final report will be delivered to allow family members to obtain a Certificate of Absence or a Death Certificate depending on the outcome.

It was not clear how the Rajapaksa government concluded that all missing persons were dead.

Rajapaksa was a senior defense officer during the war.