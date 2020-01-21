Premier League reports and highlights | Soccer news

Enjoy the best moments of the Premier League action on Tuesday night, which include dramatic games in Chelsea, Everton and Aston Villa …

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal – Match report and highlights

2:58 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Arsenal FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Arsenal

Hector Bellerin's first goal in the Premier League since January 2018 rescued a point for the 10-man Arsenal, which defended twice to secure a 2-2 draw at Chelsea despite David Luiz being ejected on his return to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea thought he had stolen the three points when César Azpilicueta packed the ball home with six minutes remaining, but Arsenal returned to level only three minutes later through Bellerin to keep alive his slim chances of finishing in the top four.

Aston Villa 2-1 Watford – Match Report and Summary

2:56 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Aston Villa's 2-1 victory against Watford FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Aston Villa's 2-1 victory against Watford

A 95-minute winner of Tyrone Mings' start gave Aston Villa an invaluable 2-1 victory over Watford to beat his opponents and exit the relegation zone.

At the time of the arrest, defender Ezri Konsa's attack deviated from Mings's boot and got into the far corner of the net to give Watford a great blow in a six-point drop.

Crystal Palace 0-2 Southampton – Match Report and Summary

2:47 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Southampton's 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Southampton's 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace

Southampton made an impressive comeback to form when goals from Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong secured a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's team was on the receiving end of a Wolves bombing in the second half over the weekend, as he delivered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2, but they were a good value for his victory at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night.

Everton 2-2 Newcastle – Match report and summary

2:48 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the 2-2 draw between Everton and Newcastle FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the 2-2 draw between Everton and Newcastle

Two goals in Florian Lejeune's discount time gave Newcastle the most unlikely point, as Everton threw a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2.

Lejeune acrobatically hooked a house after an established piece (90 + 4) and then the substitute left Goodison Park stunned to look for the most dramatic equalizer (90 + 5) that needed goal line technology to award the goal.

They were the first two goals of the center for Newcastle, as he became the unlikely hero.

Sheffield United 0-1 Manchester City – Match Report and highlights

2:55 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Manchester City's 1-0 victory at Sheffield United FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Manchester City's 1-0 victory at Sheffield United

Sergio Agüero scored the winner after Gabriel Jesus failed penalty when Manchester City beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane.

Agüero snuggled a short distance six minutes after replacing his regular attack partner with the crude crossing of Kevin De Bruyne in the six-yard area, while Man City finally made his increasing chances count to break the deadlock in 17 minutes

Bournemouth 3-1 Brighton – Match report and highlights

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Bournemouth's 3-1 victory against Brighton FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Bournemouth's 3-1 victory against Brighton

The clinical final and an excellent performance by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale led Bournemouth to a much-needed 3-1 victory over fellow South Shore Brighton and eased the pressure on Chief Eddie Howe.

The visitors dominated the half-hour opening at Vitality Stadium, with Neal Maupay making an impressive short-distance stop with a Ramsdale hand, but Harry Wilson hit Bournemouth's first game (36) against the game.