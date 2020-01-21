Portland Trail Blazers finalize the exchange of Kent Bazemore to Sacramento Kings | NBA News

The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second-round picks.

Portland will save $ 12.3 million with the deal, cutting its luxury tax bill in half, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ariza, 34, averages 6.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 32 games in his 16th NBA campaign. He signed a two-year, $ 25 million contract with Sacramento last June. The Trail Blazers will be your ninth organization.

Gabriel, 22, has a two-way contract and has appeared in 11 games for the Kings, averaging 1.7 points and 5.5 minutes. He averaged 19.3 points and 6.9 rebounds in seven games this season with the NBA G League Stockton.

Swanigan, 22, returns to Portland, who selected him with the 26th pick in 2017, but changed him to Sacramento in February 2019. He scored only five points in seven games for the Kings in 2019-20.















"We are pleased to add Trevor, Caleb and Wenyen to our list," said Neil Olshey, president of basketball operations at Trail Blazers.

"Trevor's veteran experience and positional adjustment, Caleb's familiarity with our organization and Wenyen's potential will be strong mid-season additions to our team."

Bazemore, 30, averages 7.9 points and 4.0 rebounds in 43 games in his eighth NBA season.

The Atlanta Falcons changed it to Portland in June in an agreement by Evan Turner. Bazemore is in the last year of a four-year, $ 70 million contract he signed with Atlanta in July 2016.

Tolliver, 34, previously played with the Kings in 2016-17 and averaged 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 33 games with the Trail Blazers this season. He has played for nine teams in 12 seasons.

