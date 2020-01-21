Porsha Williams answers Andy Cohen's question about his confidence in Dennis McKinley after all allegations of deception: watch the video

Porsha Williams sat comfortably in her chair on the Andy Cohen program and answered some juicy questions. The most exciting for his fans and audience was probably the one that Andy wanted to know if he trusted Dennis McKinley these days.

As you know, there have been some accusations of cheating in Dennis last year and this year too, and that is why it is very difficult to talk about this issue.

But this is what the beautiful Porsha answered the question:

Porsha basically said that the two are in the process of solving things, especially because they have a daughter together.

Porsha asked fans to pray for his family and also for themselves.

Someone said: ‘Gurl made you look like a fool. Gurl calculated that it's over, "and another follower posted this:" She doesn't know what the hell is going on. "

One commenter wrote: gh Ugh so annoying! Nobody wants to talk about infidelity in their relationship. Especially on live television "and someone else said:" Poor Porsha that kind of thing is embarrassing and to make it public is really heartbreaking, my heart is with her❤️ "

Another follower said: "She is too pretty to be,quot; deciphering it. "He should be the one trying to solve it."

Another of Porsha's sponsors understands how he feels and said: "He is trying to forgive him, but he will not last." I know how she feels. "

You can remember that Dennis previously admitted to cheating Porsha while she was pregnant with her daughter.

Ad

He confessed during an episode of RHOA and, although at first, blamed the pregnancy for his infidelity, he finally admitted being "selfish," which led Porsha to give the man one more chance. We will only have to see if it explodes it or not.



Post views:

0 0